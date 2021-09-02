BYH to the American chickens. I did not know we had so many deformed chickens now. I cannot find a single chicken wing cooked with the bone in it anywhere now. I love wings, but no store in Greenville has any. Have our chickens suddenly been born boneless? I would like someone to tell me why our stores do not carry cooked chicken wings anymore. Poor chickens. No wings. Such a sad day.
BYH to the pavers of Evans Street. It is smoother for speeding now but y’all forgot to paint the lines for the bike lanes. Without bike lanes here, those spandex skinny people force the gas tax payers to drive at their slow speed. Please paint bike lanes so the pedal people can’t force us to share this road with them anymore.
Bless your heart to the health care providers. If you don’t have respect for someone else’s profession or compassion for other people why are you working in the field?
No doubt President Biden is enjoying the distraction of the hurricane. One is an act of nature and one is a failure of man. Will George W. Bush get blamed for this hurricane as well? Oh yes, we make everything political these days. I blame the internet and one-liners.
BYH, dogs aren’t even allowed to hang around with other dogs unless they’ve had their shots.
BYH to our poor editors who have to read the same BYH submissions over and over and over and over. It’s obvious the same person is writing most of the anti-Biden letters, because they aren’t smart enough to even change the wording. What we have here is someone on the spectrum who found they can type the same words over and over and they’ll print them. Your anguish is music to my ears, idiot.
BYH, my condolences go out to the soldiers and Afghan civilian victims of the recent bombing and begs the question if one of those 5,000 anti-American prisoners in Afghan prisons that Trump negotiated the release of was responsible. If so that blood is on Trump’s hands.
BYH Sleepy Joe. You have said on several occasions that you have been instructed not to take questions from reporters and had been given a list of the reporters to call on for questions. If that’s the case, who’s calling the shots and just where does the buck stop?
No BYH to looking down on those of us with learning disabilities. Dyslexics are teople poo.
BYH. What a whiny, ungrateful, intolerant people we have become. Even with all of the freedoms we enjoy we try to cancel or control anyone who doesn’t conform to our view of correctness. The only difference between us and terrorists is that we kill reputations and careers not people.
