Bless my heart! I am tired of reading submissions from the core few grumpy residents of Planters Walk. The vast majority of residents are not impacted by the light and sound from the stadium. I have a practical suggestion for those who have no patience for youth enjoying playing outdoors in sporting events. Move.
Bless my heart. I must have missed the news reports today of the CDC grossly overstating the COVID death count for the past several months. I saw a note in my doctor’s office that the actual deaths attributed directly to COVID 19 were about 10 percent of what had been reported. It seems that in 90 percent of cases, COVID was a contributing factor, not the actual cause of death.
Thank you, Ken Ross. Your articulate letter is another reason on a long list of reasons why this lifelong Republican will be voting a straight Democratic ticket in a few weeks!
Seniors beware of the local roofing company not honoring a contract written Oct. 25, 2019, with a deposit of $4,800 given to salesman. On Jan. 12 the work had not started, requested to cancel the contract. Owner stated in email he would refund $1,800 in seven days, which now has been seven months. I am 70 years old and have lost $4,800, I want to warn other seniors not to be taken.
No BYH to the people who think they know about everyone in west Greenville. Black people in that area were thriving many years ago because it was likened to Black Wall Street, then just like that others wanted the land. I have actual documentation that proves that land was taken for pennies on a dollar from a black family. Actual attorney documents.
It is after 1:20 a.m. and a large number of drunken students just left next door. They yelled and parked in my driveway and also disturbed my other neighbor. With COVID-19 rampant, why can’t ECU and its students act responsibly? I am not a babysitter. Get real, I am not interested in getting COVID, so social distance your behavior and think about the consequences.
I love answering those push poll questions. Each call I am a different race, gender, nationality, etc. Some days a flaming libbie and other days a right wing nutjob. It does pass the day and the caller always enjoys my answers. Nice way to pass the day. “Did you know your candidate wants to take all money from schools and buy stock in Enron?”
BYH, so in retrospect, in 2015, not a single person got it right when asked, “Where do you see yourself in five years?”
Bless your heart, I will be honest with you, not having to see some of you during these last few months has been an absolute delight.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.