Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual A Night to Paws fundraiser with a live online raffle drawing, a silent auction, testimonials, recognitions and video features. The auction runs from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. A virtual event hosted by board member and WNCT anchor Maria Satira begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Raffle tickets and registration for the auction are available now. Visit one.bidpal.net for details.
Mum sale
Greene Central High School FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for delivery beginning Sept. 10. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white. Eight-inch pots are $3.50, 10-inch pots are $7.50 and 14-inch pots are $16. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@green.k12.nc.us. Greenhouse hours for other plant sales are 8 a.m. to noon on school days.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 8. Drop-ins welcome.
Fall wreath class, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 9. Call to register and get your supplies list.
Advance care planning and education clinic, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Picture ID required to complete documents.
Hearing screenings, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 16. Drop-ins welcome.
Physical therapy screening, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Drop-ins welcome.
Road to Resources: Healthy Aging and Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Seating limited.
Money Smarts for Older Adults: Learn how to prevent financial exploitation and make informed financial decisions., 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Dementia Care Station Rotation: Resources and strategies for caring for someone with dementia, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Living Healthy With Chronic Disease Workshop, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17.
Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel, and is packed with awesome experiences to help you ring in the holiday season.
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit, cash. Call 902-1709.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, is on display through Oct. 3 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Flags are displayed in honor or in memory of local heroes. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
