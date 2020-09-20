I was beyond outraged to learn that Parade magazine is no longer published each week. When I moved to Greenville and learned I could receive this beacon of journalist excellence each Sunday in the Reflector, I immediately canceled my subscription to the New Yorker. Now I guess I’ll have to somehow fill this glaring void. Perhaps I’ll go back to reading the nutritional information on my box of Frosted Flakes.
Bless your heart Mr. Trump. Once again you have failed to warn Americans. Two hurricanes have ravaged the Gulf Coast. Had Biden been in office, he would have known the exact strength, location, date and time of landfall and would have taken action to evacuate affected people to avoid possible injury or property damage. Failing this, he would have stood on the beach and directed the storm back to sea.
BYH to everyone, yes black lives matter and most white people believe that and will stand with you. However you lose so many supporters when in your name buildings are being torched and robbed, people are being assaulted and roads are being blocked. We are not your enemies unless you make us so.
A BYH to the poster wanting this column to be less negative and ugly and to be nicer in message. Unlikely to occur due to human nature. When we’re content, we sit. When we’re irritated (enough), we act. Posting here requires action. Hence, the majority will come from the irritated. Unless us old happy farts start posting.
Why do Greenville bicyclists play chicken with big cars and trucks? You may have the right of way but I got the power. Think about your fragile body vs. a huge gas guzzling hunk of metal. We all know that you are tough and we all know lycra makes people feel tougher than they are.
BYH, imagine if you will, a people so conflicted that they will shout “all lives matter” while simultaneously refusing to wear a mask to protect all those lives that matter.
If you are diabetic and you get so bruised up by a car wreck that you die, what was the cause of death? Diabetes or the car wreck? Hey, if your system hadn’t been so compromised by diabetes, you might have survived. So I guess the cause of death was diabetes. Calling it a traffic fatality would be cooking the books, wouldn’t it?
The nicer you are to the police, the nicer they will be to you. Please don’t argue with the officer or resist arrest. The time to adjudicate your case is in front of the judge, not with the officer.
No bless your heart to Dan Forest who wants individual freedom when it comes to wearing a face mask but doesn’t support those same freedoms for a woman’s uterus.
