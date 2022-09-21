Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to Yankee liberals. Two million illegal immigrants cross into Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida this year and the feds don’t care. Fifty arrive by plane in Martha’s Vineyard and the DOJ and Dims go bonkers. What a great country we have.

Bless my heart. I think that I may have driven by Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987. Sure wish that I could get my part of the billions that our lame government is throwing out.