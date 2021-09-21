Either Greenville and Pitt County leadership does not understand or they just don’t care to shut down the obnoxious, disgusting and illegal noise amplification in trucks, cars and motorcycles screaming around town. I was waiting at the 10th and Elm light behind a vinyl wrapped car which bragged in huge letters: “Yeah It’s Loud.” They should have added: “And no one is going to stop my selfish, obnoxious behavior because city/county leadership is pathetically weak.”
You talk about trying to keep the unvaccinated out of the grocery stores. What about if our truckers and farmers keep their feet out your stores. Bless your heart.
BTH. I had a dental appointment next month. Because there has been a steady rise in COVID cases, I decided to see if my dentist and his staff have been vaccinated. The receptionist told me that to disclose that would be a HIPAA violation. They don’t seem to have a problem asking me if I have had my shot. You’d think a business would want its customers to know that they are safe. Bless their heart, I guess I’ll be looking for a new dentist.
Bless your heart to ne’er-do-wells and freeloaders enjoying all the “government money.” Please keep in mind that there is no such thing as “government money.” It’s all tax money and it will be coming out of the income of those who work for a living. You’re welcome.
Bless our hearts, the hospitals are full of patients with the new lifestyle disease.
BYH to the realty group that did not even wait for my dad to be dead 48 hours before soliciting us to sell his home. Show some respect for the grieving! If you were the last Realtors in the area, I wouldn’t use you. Shame on you!
Heard a radio preacher say that the father has more influence over the children than the mother. Not sure how the women libbers feel about that. He said it was a scientific proved theory. Might be the same scientists who support global warming and legalizing dope. What about equality. Men and women are equal aren’t they? And what about all these kids in homes where the father has done a runner? Pass the collection plate.
BYH to the animal protective services. I called Saturday about a stray dog in Westhaven. Their response was “we can’t do anything because we don’t have a place to put the animal.” So I guess now we will have to live with stray dogs roaming the neighborhood and the possibility of endangering a leashed dog and owner because they don’t have anywhere to put them! Does anyone care anymore?
Bless my heart, today I broke my personal record of consecutive days I lived. Fingers crossed for tomorrow.
