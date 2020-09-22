BTH of Justice Ginsburg. She will be missed. I hope that the voters get to decide who should nominate her replacement.
BOH. I remember when seatbelts were mandated and became law. There were a lot of people who complained about it infringing on their rights. Now we put them on without even thinking about. Please wear a mask, it’s no big deal. Think about it!
No BYH to COVID-19 for taking the lives of 1,000 health care workers. These are the true heroes of 2020. Shame on the government for failing to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices that health care workers have made.
BTH of Tom Petty. I miss you Tom. Your new album is great!
BTH of Gov. Roy Cooper for making decisions based on COVID-19 testing rates. COVID rates are down, so K-5 students can return to the classroom. Very reasonable and well thought out. Keep up the good work governor!
Cooper said elementary schools can open face-to-face. Republicans are still complaining. What’s changed? Why now? Doesn’t matter what he says, no one is satisfied. Get over yourselves. Bless our hearts
Bless my heart. I’m trying to keep up with the technology, but it’s a struggle. Last week I was relaxing in my wife’s electric recliner when the door bell rang. I found the chair’s switch after trying to control it with the TV remote, then I slowly tilted forward to get out of the chair. Finally, I answered the door, only to learn the ringing was actually the trash truck’s back-up alarm!
With all the lies told by the Biden campaign about Social Security System, we should change your name to Jonocchio. Bless your heart for trying the scare the elderly folks into voting for you. Lying appears to be running rampant among the Democrats.
BYH Perrin Jones. The political bosses from Raleigh say “jump” and you say “how high?” Resorting to lies and name calling? That’s big city politics, not Pitt County. I respected both candidates and was having trouble choosing. Both of those feelings have now changed.
No bless your heart to the GOP for refusing to address climate change.
BYH. The problems in this country are not Donald Trump. The problems are the national media including this paper. Stop promoting negativity.
BYH to the writer the other day about fellow white people and the violence against black lives. I am concerned about white wives. My wife was robbed at local restaurants three times by black men. The last was the worst. The black man held a gun to my wife’s head and asked her where the safe was. As far as I’m concerned I don’t think the black thug’s life matters to me.
