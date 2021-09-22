BYH to the woman watching a video on her phone while riding her bike on Ida and Mary McLawhorn Road, who later said she was grown and didn’t care. You were weaving all over the road, and cars were slowing and weaving to avoid you. Distracted driving goes for as much for bicycles as it does for cars. But thank you for being the example of what not do while driving my daughter home from drivers ed.
Bless the City of Greenville streets division. Please remove the sink hole forming in the intersection of Tryon Road and Eden Place. I almost had to call a tow truck to pull me out of the hole today.
Hospitals should ration care to unvaccinated people with COVID. They’re clogging up our hospitals while folks with other dire medical issues can’t get the care they need. If people don’t trust the science behind the vaccine, they shouldn’t expect the science of medicine to bail them out if they catch the virus.
BYH to all the nurses, techs, doctors, therapists and others my wife was so fortunate to have take care of her while in Vidant Medical Center because each one of them is awesome! I just want each of you to know how much we appreciate all you’ve done to get my wife through her ordeal and on her way to recovery. Stay well and thank you all.
BYH, City of Greenville. Doesn’t seem like updating recreational facilities is allowed under guidelines for COVID relief funds. These funds are for directly addressing needs created by COVID, not filling in gaps in the city’s finances.
BYH to those who refuse to get vaccinated. What it is is a tragedy. You are fathers and mothers and grandfathers and grandmothers. Your decisions may tragically affect those you love the most. Please reconsider getting vaccinated before your spouse is widowed or your kids are left without a parent or grandparent. COVID is real and there are far too many family tragedies to remain foolishly stubborn.
Hear ye! Hear ye! Utility poles are not owned by the state ... they are owned by the utility company.
BYH, the so called “separation of church and state” only says that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” Believe it or not, there is freedom of religion in this country according to our Constitution.
GUC increasing gas costs is not really a big deal. It will probably lower your bill because as food costs rise you will be cooking less. And global warming enthusiasts don’t believe in taking a bath or a shower but once a week at most. Lots of things we can do to save the planet and lose our minds.
BYH, I’m not superior, I’m just better than everybody else.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.