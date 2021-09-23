Bless your hearts to ECU and UNC for paying federal penalties (our tax dollars) for falsified and incomplete records for Americorps grants. Have any state employees been held accountable or will this be smoothed over like other state public employee failures? In the real world those responsible would be terminated and the same should happen here.
What happened to the days when life insurance policies were purchased to protect those that we love in the event of a death? Is it just easier to set up a GoFundMe page?
Bless our hearts. Is it just me or does anyone else see our country spiraling out of control. Secure the border, Joe. C’mon man.
BYH, Trump remains delusional, as he eyes another race. But with his anti-science lies he’s killing off his base!
ECU Cheated and defrauded the federal government! I’m shocked! Bless those Pirates and their thieving ways or else they’ll walk the plank!
BYH to the grim COVID death toll. Here we are a century later, and we have now surpassed the 1918 flu death count. Gee, if only medical science had evolved in the last 100 plus years and we had a vaccine to cease the continuing death toll. #can’tfixstupid
Bless the hearts of those who risk the lives of school children, teachers and staff by deciding wearing a mask is too hard to protect the health and lives of others. Your self-centered privilege shows on your exposed face for all to see.
BYH, one of the best feelings in the world is know that our presence and absence both mean a lot to someone.
Talking about the price of food going up. My oatmeal went from $2.38 per big tub to $4.14. Not too good at math but I think that is a pretty strong increase in price. Still cannot bring myself to walk by the red meat counter. I have found that pasta without meatballs or meat sauce ain’t too bad. Throw in some garlic and it fills you up on the cheap.
BYH, do any of these weight loss programs in Pitt County work? Is there any hope out there for fat people? If losing weight was easy, I would have already done it.
Since President Biden is in the Oval Office I have not heard much about abolishing the Electoral College. Is that still on? Causes seem to come and go but the perpetrators are always the same. My only cause is taking the preacher fishing. I figure that taking the preacher fishing is easier than being a camel trying to pass through the eye of a needle.
Bless your heart ECU, you did your own test of the Brewster building in 2019 but did not include water and material for potential toxins, including asbestos. What did you study then?
