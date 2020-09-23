Bless the heart of American democracy. In 2016 Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace Justice Scalia and Mitch McConnell said that it was important for the Senate to “give the American people a voice" in filling the vacancy "by waiting until the next president took office." Justice Ginsberg died and all that went out the window! How do these politicians live with themselves?
BYH. Into perpetuity, when you look up the word hypocrite, there will be a photo of the modern-day Republican party.
BMH, good grief! Back to back to back political ads? How many millions are being spent on this? What I wouldn't give for one simple hemorrhoid commercial.
BYH to anyone who can answer why a patient in a hospital room can have a visitor, properly COVID protected, of course, when nursing homes will not even allow a visitor in the building. These people are already in an unfamiliar place among unfamiliar people and could benefit from a short visit from a family member. A virus-tested, masked, sanitized, properly distanced visitor should be allowed contact with one resident. Inhumane.
Why is the price of gas different by 20 cents two miles down the road? Just curious, this seems weird. I can understand the price between Greenville and Tarboro but not within the city limits of Greenville.
A new gas station has come to town offering lower prices.
At its convention, the GOP declined to compose a platform, saying that it simply supports whatever the president wants. So that means Republican=Trump. And, bless their hearts, Greg Murphy=Trump, Perrin Jones=Trump and Chris Humphrey=Trump. Love to hear them deny it.
Bless her heart and say a prayer for the Marshall University professor who said she hopes that all people who don't wear masks catch COVID and die before they get a chance to vote.
Smart people learn from everything and everyone, average people from their experiences, but stupid people already have all the answers. Lately it seems like far too many people already have all the answers.
A no BYH to those who don't want to follow the rules about wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart. We might get Phase 3 pushed back again just because you don't want to wear a mask around others.
If only electoral votes count in a presidential election, why is so much money wasted on campaigns to shove their politics down my throat?
BYH to the woman with little black dog. The purpose of walking a dog is to allow the dog to relieve itself. That means stop walking long enough for the dog to perform these functions. It is about the dog. Stop dragging your baby around!
