BYH to the lady at the department store who was rude and complained to the clerk handling returns. As my granny used to say, “You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.” She’s right ... you were very sour. You need a whole lotta Jesus lady!
BYH to the state Election Commission. You are truly doing the Lord’s work. I can now submit my mail-in ballot with missing information. My ballot may be blank and I can count on you to fix it. Thanks again for your good work.
This is Tom Petty. BYH for thinking of me and liking my new album. It took awhile due to unforeseen circumstances.
A no BYH to those that want to skip breakfast in the morning. That is not the way to lose your weight. It puts pounds on you.
If you’re not sick, why are you wearing that stupid mask? Oh yeah, it’s 2020. Carry on.
Questions I am really troubled by: Why do the churches continue to consent to the government that has effectively shut them down? What do the churches fear so much that they refuse to honor their primary obligation to their own congregations? Even to the point of financial sacrifice that may doom them to oblivion? Seriously.
Bless my heart! I have seen it all now and can die having lived a complete life. A BYH complaining about the price of gas in Greenville being 20 cents cheaper than another gas station in Greenville! Will this end all BYHs about gas prices being cheaper in Washington, Wilson and Tarboro? Will you peons who drive 30 miles to save 10 cents a gallon still do so? Bless your heart!
BYH voters. Our 1st Amendment rights are being destroyed due to these left wing radicals. You have to watch what you say, when you say it and where you say it. If these left wing radicals don’t like what you say, they will crucify you. This is America today.
No high school football. No ECU football. No church. Half capacity eateries. No bars. No gatherings over 25. Please help me vote this self-serving, self-appointed dictator Cooper out of office! Bless all of our hearts.
Bless your heart to Cal Cunningham for being awarded the Bonze Star for your “Meritorious Service” in the courtroom.
BYH to the Trump/Tillis lies. Biden will not raise taxes, unless you make $400,000 or more. And I don’t and you don’t. Trump wants to do away with the payroll tax that funds your Social Security and Medicare, Biden does not. Masks do help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Forest and Trump are fools, but 200,000 deaths must be a hoax.
BYH, why is it that when Jesus talks about feeding the poor, it’s Christianity, but when a politician does it, it’s socialism?
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.