In response to “Good News Greenville,” your comment to the entire Lake Glenwood community based on a flag you saw at one residence was uncalled for and an untrue description of the community. It was a rude and childish attack. With so much going on to divide America right now, your comment is just one more example. Please stop judging groups of people by the actions of one person.
BYH to the person speaking for every Pirate about N.C. State. Please do not speak for me. I think we have wonderful institutions of learning here in North Carolina, N.C. State included. As far as what QB Maye said, it was in jest, and one of the N.C. State players didn’t think he needed to apologize. Yes, I am a Pirate!
To the person who said they think they may have driven by Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987, wish I could get some billions: That is the ugliest, most awful bless your heart. Those people are dying. And to run that, I think it was very wrong.
BYH. I’m tired of hearing about America being great AGAIN. When? During slavery? When we slaughtered Native Americans? Stole land from Mexico to keep slavery? When women couldn’t vote? Or when we destroyed Vietnam? Please, let’s join and Make America GREAT!
BYH to the DR sports writer who says ECU was ECTC until 1967. So much for fact-checking. ECTC became ECC in 1951. At least he got the 1967 date for ECU right.
Shame on us. We should check that every time.
BOH, when Obama became president our national debt was $9 trillion. Now after two terms of Obama, one of Trump, and the current third term of Obama under acolyte Biden, we are at $30 trillion. Wonder how we are going to pay that off — 87,000 new IRS agents? Ha! Keep spending Congress. Money grows on trees in the U.S. Remember 1930s Germany when a million marks only bought a loaf of bread?
Bless your heart, Pitt County Health Department. I am symptomatic and tested antigen positive with a home COVID test but cannot find anywhere on your website where to report this so it is recorded and reflected in DHHS stats. Another reason infection and test rate is underreported!
I drive across town every day on 10th Street at 5 mph above the posted limit. People pass and give a one-finger sign congratulating me on my safety concern. Oh wait — I may be wrong on that. Which finger means No. 1?
Bless our hearts. Everyone is so upset that someone else was able to get help for wrongs done to them. Whether it’s migrants fleeing danger, students getting loan repayment or Marines getting compensation for being poisoned. We just can’t be happy for someone else. What a Christian nation we are.