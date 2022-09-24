Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

In response to “Good News Greenville,” your comment to the entire Lake Glenwood community based on a flag you saw at one residence was uncalled for and an untrue description of the community. It was a rude and childish attack. With so much going on to divide America right now, your comment is just one more example. Please stop judging groups of people by the actions of one person.

BYH to the person speaking for every Pirate about N.C. State. Please do not speak for me. I think we have wonderful institutions of learning here in North Carolina, N.C. State included. As far as what QB Maye said, it was in jest, and one of the N.C. State players didn’t think he needed to apologize. Yes, I am a Pirate!