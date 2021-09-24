Bless your heart to the local employer that is sending jobs to India but not telling other employees what is going on. Workers in the production area have no idea that clerical positions are leaving. They may be next.
Either the Winterville mayor, elected council members and town manger do not care about federal hiring practices or they couldn’t care less that one employee is forced to do multiple jobs while other qualified residents are waiting to be hired. Several positions have been open for months. Will a new mayor and council make any difference?
BYH to the person/persons who often carp in this section about car noises. Those noises from loud cars most likely dissipate in about 60 seconds. There are 86,400 seconds in a day. What’s the beef? Get over it.
Bless your heart to all of you who are constantly putting people down. You feel that because you have more than those people you are better. Realize this, what you have can be taken away from you in a blink of an eye. Encourage people, don’t tear them down; you never know what they are going through. It could be you!
BYH to these COVID police saying people without vaccines are clogging up our hospitals. Unless something has changed that I’m unaware of, HIPA (sic) forbids medical personnel from disclosing a person’s illness. Maybe you should stop watching those so-called professional comintators (sic) on the mainstream media channels.
HIPAA does protect individual privacy, but it has not prevented physicians and hospital administrators — not commentators — at Vidant and everywhere else from broadly stating the fact that hospitals have been clogged with unvaccinated people who have COVID-19.
BYH. You’re right. Let’s deny care to unvaccinated people, after all it’s their fault. Oh wait, guess you need to deny it to overweight people too, because they chose to overeat. Deny the smokers, too, past and present. They chose to smoke. And don’t forget flu patients who didn’t get their flu shot, that’s on them. Be careful what you wish for, it may come knocking at your door.
Snark stopped passing for intellectual high ground because the entirety of human knowledge is slowly being uploaded into our group consciousness via tweets, likes, shares, etc. With the playing field of knowledge laid bare, it’s plain to see sarcasm for the low-hanging comedic fruit and social gatekeeping technique that it is. It requires a certain emotional detachment that seems irresponsible given the current social conditions.
BYH to Jeopardy. You made a big mess at replacing Alex. Alex deserved more respect.
