BMH. I guess the same rocket scientist that determined 6 feet was the appropriate footage for social distancing was also the one that determined 7 percent of occupancy was appropriate for college football games. What a genius.
BYH, uninformed as it is, to the contributor who ask why it’s called Christianity when Jesus said feed the poor but socialism when politicians say it. Jesus also said in 2 Thessalonians 3:10 that the one who is unwilling to work shall not eat. That’s the problem with socialism, people want to eat, just not by the sweat of their brow.
BYH to wonderful co-workers bringing warm cheese biscuits.
Thank you, Mr. Cunningham for correcting your campaign ad. You no longer claim to have served in the Gulf War. You no longer use the Bronze Star you were awarded for your courtroom service.
BYH Sen. Tillis and Rep. Murphy for standing up for the 220-year democratic practice of the peaceful transfer of power and the validity of mail in ballots. Oops, sorry. My bad
BYH to someone mentioning 200,000 deaths due to COVID-19. This is not the real number! Set the record straight. Much less really due to COVID!
Yikes. Fake news is everywhere.
BYH, don’t stress about your failing eyesight as you age, it’s just nature’s way of protecting you from a major shock as you walk past a mirror.
BYH Louisville police. If you shoot me on a no-knock warrant, and I am unarmed, that is murder. How is it that the cop who shot me, and killed me, can claim self-defense, and be indicted for wanton endangerment and get away with it?
BYH to Sheetz, why are you gouging the public with your outrageous gas prices. I purchased gas at Sam’s club for $1.75.9 and yours was $2.15.9 per gallon. It’s obvious that anyone who buys gas from you doesn’t know that’s a 40 cents difference per gallon.
Bless your heart local weatherman. If you want to tell me what the weather is like at 6 p.m., please come out of your house and go to work. I am tired of seeing what your room looks like at home.
Meteorologist: The only job in the world where you can be 80 percent wrong and still keep your job. Oh wait, add politician to that list. And, yes, I do mean on both sides of the aisle, bless their hearts.
BOH. I completely agree with the post about lax enforcement of handicap parking space rules. I began to notice a few years ago because a family member has a handicap placard. My observations over time have me believing an average of three out of every five spaces have vehicles with no placard. I’m sure all the handicapped people would appreciate a solution to this problem.
