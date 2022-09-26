Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BOH. Here's something we all can agree upon, even Nancy Pelosi and Mitch O'Connell: Donald Trump was exceptionally competent at firing people. Didn't he hire everyone he fired, except for FBI Director Comey? Apparently, he was a poor judge of potential, qualifications and loyalty.

Trump at a recent rally gave credence to and support for QAnon. There is no more reason necessary to dismiss him as totally unqualified to serve any elected office in this country.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.