BOH. Here's something we all can agree upon, even Nancy Pelosi and Mitch O'Connell: Donald Trump was exceptionally competent at firing people. Didn't he hire everyone he fired, except for FBI Director Comey? Apparently, he was a poor judge of potential, qualifications and loyalty.
Trump at a recent rally gave credence to and support for QAnon. There is no more reason necessary to dismiss him as totally unqualified to serve any elected office in this country.
BYH ECU Sorry ECU athletics you have proven yet again that greed rules, from packing the people in like sardines in the jungle during the baseball regionals to the NC State football game. Stop taking people's money and not providing for basic needs like water, bathroom access. No excuse for being this inept.
Bless our hearts, I'm hearing a phase more and more that just isn't true, there's no such thing as reverse racism, it's just racism no matter where it comes from.
A no BYH to those who don’t ask others if they want breakfast or lunch, etc., while you’re with them. The polite thing to do is to ask especially if that person doesn’t have anything to eat with them or if they haven’t eaten anything that day. Remember to be kind!
A BYH to those who think we ought to drive. You might not know this but there is a fear of driving! After the wrecks that I’ve been through and none of them were our fault. Think about it! I might not have the strength either to drive. So don’t play that card with me!
BYH, my goal is to build a life I don't need a vacation from.
BYH, man plans, God laughs.
BYH Hope Middle School for suspending kids who ate candy not knowing what it was. Way to show that compassion.
BYH, Trump just said in an interview that he could declassify documents just by thinking. Then he went on to say he declassified everything. Think about that. That is a whole nuther level of insanity. Declassify by telepathy. People who follow this man taint themselves.
I am amazed how stupid Democrat politicians are. They now are putting out an all-out blitz of ads regarding police funding. Since Biden has been in office, they have called for defunding the police. What they are saying now is nothing but political theater since we are close to the mid-term elections. The disturbing part of this is that they think the public is uninformed and will not see the hypocrisy in their actions.
BYH to congressman that said we need immigration for the workforce. Would we really need immigrants for the workforce if we stopped providing for the freeloaders that are already here.
BYH to writer who asked GPD to enforce the speed limit on West 10th Street! Right after it opened, I was blown off the road by every type of law enforcement, emergency transport and public carriers. No lights for 50 mph dire emergency. But it's reassuring they'll be right there quickly when they cause a wreck, right?
BMH, I'm an independent voter with a question for the Democrats. I see the extreme prices on food, increases on all goods and horrible gas prices. I see you are against fossil fuels. I see the attack ads, I know you hate Trump, and you don't want to Make America Great Again. So, what are you actually for?
Just read about a MAGA in Texas: Mothers Against Greg Abbott. It's real, check it out.
BMH. I never knew I worked with so many perfect people. What an honor.
BYH, now that Trump has been caught red-handed in bank fraud by way over-valuing assets to secure bank loans, and tax fraud by way under-valuing those same properties to keep his taxes low, every single form he ever filled out for loan and tax purposes should be scrutinized with a fine-toothed comb. You just know everything he has been involved in is steeped in fraud.
BYH, make sure you are registered to vote, and that your registration is current. Your vote is needed this year more than ever, democracy and bodily autonomy are on the ballot, and you know 100 percent of MAGA Republicans are going to vote, but they will be outnumbered by far if everybody votes.