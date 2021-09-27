BYH to the Democratic party, I have realized after a lifetime of being one, that you're the party of diversions, fake racism, smoke screens and hypocrisy. By your standards of today, John and Robert Kennedy would be Republican.
BOH, we have two school board members recruiting vigilantes to report on CRT "indoctrination" possibilities in our schools. Could these two members also believe in the "indoctrination" of the 2020 stolen election, refusing to wear a facemask, Trump's medical science, and the COVID vaccination has micro computer chips within? Perhaps they believe in the return to the Dark Ages and they should resign from any contact with public education.
I was going to buy a house in Winterville but from what I heard about how poorly the town is run and how bad the town manager is I changed my mind. Town employees are far and few. The town doesn't hire as people retire or quit. So now I am looking else where. Maybe the people in this town need to vote in new blood and get rid of the mayor and council.
So let me get this straight: Arizona GOP hired a known Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist to audit the 2020 vote, only to find that there were actually more Biden votes and fewer Trump votes than previously counted, and zero evidence of fraud — yet Trump and his supporters are still convinced that the election was stolen? Bless their hearts, it's time to finally admit that Trump actually lost, no fraud needed.
BYH, heart attack and stroke victims do not fill up emergency rooms out into the hall. Heart attacks and strokes are caused by age, genetics, and other factors besides bad habits. COVID-19 is caused by one thing: being too stubborn or stupid to get the free vaccine.
Wow! BYH! Reading the submission calling for rationing treatment for anyone unvaccinated, I find this callous and uncaring. Is there any reason, in your mind, as to why someone is not vaccinated? There are several reasons why they aren’t able or want to get the shots. How dare you cast such a blanket judgement. Bless us all.
BYH, assuming life goes on after this life, if something wouldn't bother you after your last heartbeat, it shouldn't bother you now. Christ said be not bothered b the world.
BYH ECU for making a bike lane through the middle of campus nearly invisible that barely anyone even knows that it is a bike lane and they using it as a walking-texting zombie crawl. Add some signs and make it safe to ride or be ridden past on campus!
BYH Farmville for setting out recycling bins for a few of your downtown merchants then just having all of those cans and bottles thrown in the trash along with everything else. Whatever happened to being good stewards of the gifts bestowed upon thee?
BTH's some people blame the Democrats for destroying our country. I blame the do-nothing Republicans like Burr and Tillis for not stopping them. Go along to get along. Ha! They used you, bless your hearts
Wow, that's a good idea! Let the government shut down. That way they will stop doing damage to our country!
Bless my heart. I hear that the White House and federal government are preparing for a shutdown. I thought they had been shut down for nine months.
BYH, shutting down instead of communicating is as toxic as arguing.
BYH the the Vidant President who welcomes the EMS memorial cyclists to the hospital but forgets to even notice that there is not a single bike lane, sharrow or anything on the roads nearby or on the medical/hospital campus to ensure their or anyone's cycling safety. Ironic much? Plenty of parking for cars but zero safety features for visitors, staff or clients who choose to ride bicycles to Vidant.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.