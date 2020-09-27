Bless your heart, UNC Board of Governors, for deciding the UNC system president can insert two candidates into a chancellor’s search at the end and one of these must be a finalist. What’s the point of having search committees, spending tons on money on search firms and pretending to involve faculty, staff, students and alums in the process? Just be honest and say you are going to pick the people from now on.
BYH to astrophysicist Hubert Reeves, who said, “Man is the most insane species. He worships an invisible god, while destroying visible nature, unaware that the nature he destroys is actually the God he worships.”
BOH. Just relax, folks. Whether and when to take up a presidential nomination for “advice and consent” has always been solely a function of Senate leadership. Since Harry Reid eliminated the filibuster for judicial nominees, all the minority party can do now is screech about it. Win enough elections and you can be the majority. Until then, screech away.
BYH Dr. John Campbell. He is saying that the big spike in European COVID cases has to do with Europeans doing the obvious things during their August vacation period, just like we did Memorial Day weekend. Is it possible that anyone still does not understand the three things that reduce the spread of COVID-19? It is only a matter of months before we have a vaccine. Until then, let’s forget the politicians’ nasty-speak and take the responsibility ourselves. Masks, distance, wash hands.
Bless the hearts of today’s Democrats. My parents were Democrats for over 60 years and I was for 37 years. We switched to independent after the last presidential election. North Carolina voters could begin voting as early as Sept. 4 by mail and they have 15 days of in-person early voting. You have at least 12 hours on Election Day. There is no excuse to count any votes after Nov. 3 unless you’re planning to cheat.
BYH Trump’s Make America Great Again. That’s strange since for his three-plus years as president America has: a trillion dollar deficit (before the pandemic), 12.6 million unemployed, the largest trade deficit in 50 years and 200,000 dead due to no leadership. Don’t forget no wall, he forgot his companies and loans in China, or his love for the Chinese leadership. And no health care plan.
BOH, if Trump moved on the virus as quickly as he’s moving on RBG’s vacant seat, we’d be in a very different place today in the U.S.
BYH, when you understand that in capitalism a forest has no value unless it is cut down, then you will understand the root of our ecological crisis.
