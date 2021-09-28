BMH, once a week I weigh myself with my cat in my arms. It leaves doubt about which one of us got fatter.
BYH, do you want to know how to turn $40 into $400? Put $40 of gas into your car and drive to work.
BYH Pitt County Commissioners want to prohibit our constitutional right to bear arms on county property when having a concealed weapons permit. Better check history on who’s more dangerous: a law-abiding citizen or the thug who buys a weapon from the underground market.
BYH to all these politicians doing nothing about the postal system. What a crap show! Try mailing something on Memorial Drive on Saturday morning or staying dressed to walk to your mailbox at 9:30 p.m. to get your mail or going a couple of days with no delivery. I guess being a mouthpiece is all you guys are good at these days. Stirring the pot! You will not be getting my vote!
BYH to the two school board members freaking out about CRT. The facts are clear that for generations our children have been taught a white-washed version of American history. Anyone with a commitment to education ought to want accurate, honest history taught. It doesn’t have to be CRT, but let’s stop acting as though our American history is all about white guys saving the day since inception.
Another apartment housing development in the news. When will it end? Greenville has gone nuts with development. Nobody wants these people in their backyard. Let’s get rid of the City Council which is obviously pro-development. We don’t need more traffic or people in this town. Greenville is a town. Always will be. Get over it, developers.
Bless my heart, when I was young I was poor. But after many long years of hard, honest and painstaking work, I am no longer young.
A no BYH to those parking lot speeders! The parking lot isn’t a freeway. There’s a reason to go slow in the parking lot. A lot of stupid drivers out there that don’t pay attention! Let’s see who will be criticizing about this post.
Bless their hearts. It’s a shame when you pay the Pirate Club thousands of dollars a year and they can’t send you a 10-cent plastic membership card. Not everyone is as technically savvy as a 14 year old and has trouble downloading everything to their phone.
Bless our heart, the trees are about to show us how lovely it is to let things go.
BYH, can a woman manhandle something? If they were searching for a woman fugitive, would it still be called a manhunt? Is the word “manhole” sexist? Questions, questions.
BYH, the most terrifying moment in life is when the toilet refuses to flush at someone else’s house.
