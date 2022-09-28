Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Can someone tell me where people are working to be able to afford the new rents in Greenville, especially in the new apartment buildings? I never thought that I would be priced out of a decent place to live. Also management companies, if you want new tenants or to keep existing ones, how about keeping your stairways and premises clean.

No BYH to never knowing what is being built in Greenville until it’s almost finished. How about the paper alerting readers on a weekly basis to new construction projects. I’m still trying to figure out what is going up on the corner or Arlington/Dickinson.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.