...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO
5 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Can someone tell me where people are working to be able to afford the new rents in Greenville, especially in the new apartment buildings? I never thought that I would be priced out of a decent place to live. Also management companies, if you want new tenants or to keep existing ones, how about keeping your stairways and premises clean.
No BYH to never knowing what is being built in Greenville until it’s almost finished. How about the paper alerting readers on a weekly basis to new construction projects. I’m still trying to figure out what is going up on the corner or Arlington/Dickinson.
Arlington Trace, a 180-unit affordable housing complex, is coming to Dickinson and Arlington. We have reported on it several times. The city loaned $1 million to Taft-Mills Group to build it.
BYH to all the good Christians who want to make up for things done to people by their great-great-grandfathers and for things done to people in other countries. Since I cannot undo things done by other people, I am more concerned about my doing the right thing today. It’s time for people to stop blaming things done in the past for the problems they have today.
BTH of the person putting down State and cheering ECU and UNC. Never should a person pull for both the Pirates and the Heels. Carolina and its bigwigs have tried to stifle ECU at every turn over the years, whether it be the med school, the dental school or general growth.
Bless their hearts. The kind of people who will put people on planes are the same type of people who will put people in boxcars.
Bless my heart. Maybe the medical professionals at my new provider’s office won’t yell and scream at me because I don’t know what “protein in your urine” means.
BYH. Don’t waste your time with explanations. People hear only what they want to hear.
BYH to drivers on 10th Street who don’t follow speed limit signs or even flashing yellow lights and stop with a pedestrian is in the crosswalk. There should be English literacy exams for drivers in North Carolina if there is going to be next to no enforcement of the rules. Pedestrian lives matter too.
BYH to candidates running for office who do not know how to pronounce the name of our state, North Car-o-lin-a. It is a four-syllable word, not three. Don’t embarrass yourself and us by showing such ignorance.
BYH, Pitt County Fair. Your not having the sheriff’s department providing security is the reason I didn’t go to the fair. Without them as security I’ll never go.
Bless my heart, I don’t have anger management issues, I just need people to stop ticking me off.