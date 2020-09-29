Bless the heart of the one who questioned why it is that when Jesus talks about feeding the poor it’s Christianity but when a politician does it’s socialism? Well, here’s the difference. Jesus asks Christians to remember the poor, which they do out of love. Socialism forcibly takes what you have rightfully earned and gives it to someone else without your consent. Very big difference. Please educate yourself before you vote.
BYH. Here’s the difference. Christ asks us to be charitable, give when and what you can give. Our discretion. The government taking from us to use at their discretion with added fraud and abuse, that’s socialism.
BYH to the person who said that “Jesus also said in 2 Thessalonians 3:10 that the one who is unwilling to work shall not eat.” Jesus did not say that. That was Paul, who was writing a letter to the church at Thessalonica. Some of the new converts to Christianity had decided not to work anymore because they thought that Jesus’ return was imminent. Paul advised them to keep working.
Under the ignorance is bliss category, Jesus is not speaking (or actually quoted) in 2 Thessalonians 3:10. Perhaps this so-called Bible scholar should return to the books of the Bible where Jesus actually is quoted about how others will know we are Christians. I recommend Matthew 25.
BYH, uninformed as it is, to the contributor who quoted Jesus in 2 Thessalonians 3:10. That’s Paul speaking, not Jesus, and he wasn’t quoting Jesus, either. Here are quotes from Jesus: “Feed my lambs.” John 21:15 “Take care of my sheep.” John 21:16 “Feed my sheep.” John 21:17 “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. ...” Matthew 7:1-. My advice to you is lovingly given: spend more time reading your Bible and less time criticizing people who spend more time reading it than you do.
I’ve noticed that not all of the gargoyles on Portertown Road are wearing masks. Guess those are the Republican gargoyles.
BYH to freeloaders. It may be time to reinstate a poll tax. If ne’er-do-wells are allowed to continue to vote freely, they will bankrupt the system. They will continue to vote themselves more and more benefits until those who work are broke. It is too late to nip it in the bud, but not too late altogether.
Who’s responsible for mowing the grass and weeds on the railroad track on 14th Street near the Briley’s Pumpkin Patch. It’s such an eyesore. Someone please take some pride. We like our side of the city, too. No bless your heart.
