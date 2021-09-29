Bless our hearts, some of us know that CRT stands for cathode ray tube. TV’s and monitors used to be big and heavy, because of the picture tube. You didn’t want to drop it or break it. They are supposed to be gone now, but watch out!
Now the large lot on the corner of 14th Street and Greenville Boulevard finally got sold. Oh boy! Another service station and car wash is coming. Yep, bring it on. We already have new nice big ones on the opposite corners. Wow though, this is one out of Maryland and that should make it a station in its own class. We are going to have food and music and I just can’t wait for the crime to start pouring in. Ready to leave this country.
A big thank you goes out to my code enforcement officer who finally cut the grass on 14th Street from Red Banks Road up to Greenville Boulevard. I agree we are on the poor side of town but we like to look nice too. Bless your heart forever.
No bless your heart to the Pirate football offense when running plays are up the middle. A 190-pound running back is not going to run over a 295-pound defensive lineman. Maybe an option play some of the time might pay off.
An anthropologist friend helped me understand the underlying need which could compel a human to drive amplified, screaming cars throughout the city as a primordial mating call. We can hear your annoying selves and aren’t impressed nor attracted to your attention-seeking behaviors. Please find socially acceptable ways to express yourselves. Y’all are perceived as complete primordial jerks. I wish to think that with some serious self-reflection, insight and maturity, the noise nonsense will cease.
Bless my heart, the traffic at 14th and Greenville Boulevard is a nightmare cluster already without a new store! You have to block traffic and beg someone to let you cut across traffic. Wait, where are we going to park for ballgames? There is not enough parking now. Here I was thinking this was a baseball town.
I keep hearing people wanting ECU football to get back to the “way we were.” When exactly was the “way we were?” Ruff’s 10-win season? We ain’t ever been exactly Alabama or Oklahoma. I think the glory days get better the further away we get. We remember the big wins but forget that they really were not all that great nor all that often. After all, our greatest pleasure is seeing UNC lose.
So why does the Daily Reflector choose to print DUI charges with photos in their own special place and not do the same for other crimes. I would think those charged, and their families are suffering enough. Sensationalism at its best!