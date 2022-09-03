Bless our hearts, state of North Carolina. It would be so nice if the no-tax weekend was back in force. With everything being so high, that would be good news for parents getting their children ready for back to school. We need all the help that we can get.
BYH to TDR for downplaying a citizen’s concern of GPD being short 33 officers and saying that citizen was exaggerating. It’s public record ... go look it up and do some investigative journalism. Scoffing at a comment like that is just another reason officers are leaving GPD to go work for communities that listen to the issues they are facing and support them. Ever heard any negative on Wake Forest or Holly Springs PD? Exactly.
Apologies. We misread it. Thought it said down to 33.
Bless his heart. Calvin Henderson has no comment on the NAACP losing their tax exempt status. He certainly has a comment on everything else.
There are 1.13 million electric cars in California. For the Labor Day weekend, the State of California says not to use large appliances or charge your electric car. They are currently killing the energy to create electricity. The State of California has banned non-electric cars in 2025. There are 39.35 million people in California being forced to drive electric cars that they can’t charge. This is Democratic intelligence on display.
BOH, so Fentanyl ingredients are coming from China, pills are manufactured in factories in Mexico and sent to the U.S. illegally over the southern border to kill Americans. Simple solution to stop that is put a laser-guided bomb into each factory. We know where they are. Remember Syria when Trump put missiles into a Russian air base from which poison gas was dispersed to kill civilians. No more gas dispersion afterwards.
BOH. Greenville will never become a “destination city.” What’s there to do once you get here? Visit numerous empty retail spaces, listen to blaring sirens or cars without mufflers, or eat out at subpar fast food restaurants? Even the airport is empty.
Bless your heart to the people who travel County Home Road in the morning and afternoon in front of the Wintergreen schools. The traffic is backed up from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. and again from 2:15-2:45 p.m. for a mile either way. If you are just trying to get to Greenville and don’t have to pick up children from either of the schools, please do yourself a favor and find another route.
BYH Greenville is not a tourist destination. Let the new economic developer get in place and work with that person on a real strategy.
BYH, the older I get, the tighter the companies are putting lids on their jars.