Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Bless our hearts, state of North Carolina. It would be so nice if the no-tax weekend was back in force. With everything being so high, that would be good news for parents getting their children ready for back to school. We need all the help that we can get.

BYH to TDR for downplaying a citizen’s concern of GPD being short 33 officers and saying that citizen was exaggerating. It’s public record ... go look it up and do some investigative journalism. Scoffing at a comment like that is just another reason officers are leaving GPD to go work for communities that listen to the issues they are facing and support them. Ever heard any negative on Wake Forest or Holly Springs PD? Exactly.