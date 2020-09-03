I will never forgive Trump for killing my mother. She was in her 90s, diagnosed with non-treatable stage four cancer. We could no longer care for her at home and had been placed in a nursing home hospice care facility. Had Donald Trump done his job, this would not have happened.
Bless your heart to the reader who thinks that the DR has even a twinkle of support for anything right of dead center. You must be basing your opinion from looking at the real estate section.
Bless your Hearts Pitt County Board of Education for allowing the children to go to school. On remote weeks, I’ve watched my fourth-grade granddaughter do her school work in all of 45 minutes. She thrives when she is in school and it is so important not only for their learning but for their mental health. Let’s get them back full time as soon as possible!
A grateful BYH from my “The Wheels on the Bus” loving 2 year old to the school bus driver that twice this week has kindly let her hear the “horn on the bus go beep beep beep” in the Tucker neighborhood. She has loved it. Thank you!
BYH, people that use the word “etymology” when they mean “entomology” bug me in ways I cannot even put intro words.
FYI, if you are not employed by the U.S. Postal Service do not touch my mailbox. Period. First-class mail had already been delivered by my postal carrier when you “delivered” your own, without postage. How am I to know you didn’t help yourself to whatever may have been in my box? Don’t come around here no more.
Somehow or another I don’t see using school buses to deliver meals to students? How many miles per gallon do these monstrosities get? Time to invest in smaller, more efficient food delivery vehicles. Could we hire the pizza delivery guys? Food runners? School sure has changed since I was a kid.
BYH, what kind of teen hero raises thousands of dollars by Christians passing their hats? An automatic weapon with five loaded clips, and only killed two Democrats.
BYH Greenville. How about you build three $1 million pools around town instead of one $3 million pool in west Greenville. Stop putting everything in west Greenville. Taxes from all over Greenville are gonna pay for the pool so why not locate it centrally? Would that be too fair for this council?
It is time for ECU to make a statement by canceling all sports this season. Use the athletic department budget to address racism! We do not need sports nor the distraction they cause. Stand up and fight racism! Be bold. Show that the university cares!
BYH, life is like a helicopter. I don’t know how to operate a helicopter.