Bless your heart, the Republican political ads say Biden will not be able to stop rioting in the streets. One question: Why doesn’t Trump stop them now. He is the president. Just wondering.
BYH to the person who judges leadership at the local high school. As evidenced by your comments, it seems apparent that you are extremely ignorant about decisions made above local school administration. If you spent less of your time stirring the pot you could support the staff who are working in an unprecedented educational climate. Like people always say, you can fix tons of things, but you can’t fix stupid.
BYH to the person complaining about higher gas prices at Sheetz. Sam’s Club customers pay a membership fee in order to get those lower gas prices. No one is forcing you to buy gas at Sheetz. Go somewhere else! “Land of the Free!”
BYH Mr. Bloomberg, liberal celebrities and the Democrat party. You are giving large sums of money to felons and ex-felons when there are innocent children going hungry and honest hard working people loosing their jobs. It’s your money but it seems to me that it could be put to much better use and would benefit more honest people not only criminals.
If you don’t accept science, and don’t see the need for a mask, then please stay out of our hospital when you get sick. No need to trust your life to science.
What is with the sample ballot page? All markings are for Democrats. Are you going to print the Republican ballot with all selections already filled out? Is this what I am paying a subscription for?
It’s not a sample ballot. It’s an advertisement, paid for by the party.
Climate change is occurring as seen by the National Weather service turning to Greek alphabet since 26 name storms have already occurred this year. Could someone help educate this undecided voter on Joe Biden’s and Donald Trump’s position on climate change? This is an important election issue that is flying under the radar. Thanks.
Question:
So why is it in 2016, more than 200 days before the Nov 2016 election there wasn’t enough time to have a nomination hearing on Obama’s nominee yet in 2020, just 45 days before the election there is plenty of time to nominate and have a hearing? I think that the Republicans are hypocrites.
Answer:
BYH, The difference is that Obama and the Democrats didn’t have control of the Senate back then. Trump and the Republicans do have control of the Senate. Both presidents nominated, only the one with control of the Senate will get his placed. Oh yeah, Nancy, you have no say in the matter, BYH.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.