BTH of people complaining that the government is ruining this country, telling us what we can and cannot do during this pandemic. I hope they remember that in November when it's time to vote.
To the senior citizen who was scammed by a roofing company: Please contact the Attorney General's office to enlist their help in recovering your money. This contractor needs to go to jail!
Bless the heart of the well dressed man in a dark blue Lexus with a personalized license plate that broke in line at a donut shop by entering the wrong driveway and having to do a three-point turn to get in line when others entered correctly and waited our turn.
In response to the BYH about a Pitt County Schools student finishing their remote school work in 45 minutes. I wonder what school this is, because my child is doing a full day of school from home in live Zoom meetings then has to finish classwork and homework.
Thank you to the lady at the grocery store near the hospital who kindly asked if she could return my cart for me. I do that for others when I can, but this was the first time anyone has offered to do this for me and it made my day!
No BYH to Ken Ross. So you’ve had your big, arrogant ego bruised. Get over it!
BYH to all those who are complaining about west Greenville getting a new pool. That area of our city has been deprived for many years, and I for one am glad that they are getting one.
BMH. Pitt Greenville Airport and our representatives are upset that the one and only airline is suspending service. Where were they when federal funds built a new terminal with two gates even though only one is used, and only some times. So now you are concerned? How about changing flight schedules, delays and cancellations? Cry elsewhere please.
Bless your heart, BYH contributor, for not knowing that the cause of death always refers to the physiological disruption that ceases body functions but the contributing factor(s) such as COVID are the ultimate cause. You wouldn’t say a cancer patient died of hepatic failure, would you?
BYH ECU. No fans at the game because of Goober Cooper's 50 or less rule, but the Pirates march the other day looked about 50 or more hand in hand. So if you are protesting or looting it's OK.
BYH to the person applauding “thousands and thousands” of young athletes “plying their trade” next to our neighborhoods. That is precisely the problem. The facility was approved for the use of school teams, not for pay to play competitive sporting events. Glad you appreciate the fine facility and the underhanded way it was forced on the community.
