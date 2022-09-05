BOH, true story, two women fought bitterly over the last seat on a bus, and after failing to intervene and settle the issue, the conductor yelled to the bus driver. "Let the ugly one take the seat!" the bus driver yelled back. Both women stood the rest of the journey. Problem solved!
Biden? Unfounded? No Hunter's laptop was found, and turned over to the FBI in 2019, who then hid it until after the election in 2020. It now has been verified as true and it shows that not only is Hunter Biden a crook but that his father and uncle are all involved. Joe Biden sold out to the Chinese and the Russians. Learn to read, get the facts before you speak out.
BYH, live in the now. We humans live in the memory of what was, what just happened, and in the expectation of what is to come, what will be. Look at the dog and the cat, they completely live in the moment. Be as the dog and the cat, live in the moment, all else is an illusion.
BYH to Freeboot event organizers for Uncle Kracker downtown Friday afternoon. Now that’s how to throw a pep rally party. Great music, good food and cold beverage was just what the doctor ordered. Please do more events like this as my wife and I need activities for our kids after a long week. Thank you!
BYH to the concerned citizen who raised awareness of the city being down 33 police officers. Our neighbor has been a member of the GPD for over 20 years. In the last 3 years he’s seen more colleagues leave than ever. Greenville has to offer their officers good pay and good leadership. Our city use to be a great place for police officers to begin their careers. I hope we can get back to that.
Is it a requirement that if a female works at a restaurant in Pitt County, she must have little metal balls hanging out of her nose? How appetizing! Not!
BHH. Biden certainly did not look presidential giving his speech Thursday night. He looked more like an outraged child who did not get his milk and cookies on time before going to bed. And this folks is what we have running our country.
BYH. President Joe Biden wants you to believe that those who disagree with him are a threat to this country. The real threat is Joe Biden himself and those that back him.
BYH, it may be true that you can't fool all the people all the time, but you can fool enough of them to rule a large country.
No BYH to the 9/3 BYH writer who omitted the fact that Trump gave the Russians a public warning before attacking the air base in Syria so they could remove their jets first: It was a pretense of a retaliation.
The narrative the media paints of politicians is ridiculous. Reagan (70) was too old (not Joe though 77 years older when elected). Bush 1 got slammed for raising taxes (that will teach him to get along with Democrats who talked him into it). Bill was a cool Bubba who liked the women. Bush 2 was dumb. Obama could walk on water. Trump well you know. Joe is Mr. Cool replete with sunglasses. BOH
Bless your heart, if you are more distraught over loan forgiveness than you are over someone waltzing out of the White House illegally with top secret documents that affect national security, then you are in a cult.
Bless your heart to all the political people. Had enough yet? Vote
Bless the ears of the children and everyone who attends Freeboot Friday! It is very upsetting to meet friends for the event, but cannot talk or enjoy being together due to the painful volume of Uncle Kracker. Please invite bands that are respectful of the people in attendance as well as all other citizens visiting the Uptown area. The bass was obnoxious for people all over the area.
BHY. You're the supervisor and you bully employees daily. We should be able to come to work without having to deal with that from you.
Five times as many people die from "cold" that from "heat!" Maybe Global Warming is not such a bad thing after all, BOH's.