The entire ECU football staff should resign immediately, the ENTIRE staff, immediately.
Just one time I would like to hear a Democrat say that their granddaddy was a Democrat, their daddy is a Democrat and that they have been a Democrat family for as long as anybody can remember. Then I would like to hear them say, "Bless My Heart, I only realized a while ago that we let these socialist camels stick their noses under our tent." Most of the talking today is coming from the right and left tail regions of the political narrative bell curve. How do we fix that?
Is it Suddenlink's fault that we are missing football plays in lieu of excessive commercials? If so, I'm not surprised. Suddenlink has surely gone down hill lately. BYH, but I had rather have rabbit ears.
BYH Daily Reflector. My heart hurts after having read the submission accusing someone “on the spectrum” of writing the same anti-Biden BYHs and referring to them as an “idiot.” It was a heinous post that is no doubt painful for people who learn differently. Editors, you could have deleted the last two sentences and gotten the point across without providing a forum for this heartless writer.
No BYH to liberal politicians and news media who are blaming the loss of over 40 people in the aftermath of the remnants of Hurricane Ida on global warming. The U.S. has been reducing emissions for years. Global warming won’t get fixed until China, Russia and India are required to cut their emissions. In the meantime U.S. citizens are paying for those country’s non compliance.
Yeah N.C., 50 percent of our state's population is now vaccinated! Let's keep the distance, mask wearing, hand washing, etc., up until everyone is safe. BYH to those who have lower standards.
BYH: When the last tree is cut, the last fish is caught, and the last river is polluted; when to breathe the air is sickening, you will realize, too late, that wealth is not in bank accounts and that you can't eat money.
BTHs. The people of Florida should realize that their governor is more interested in being president than their health and well-being. His stance on mask wearing is, to say the least, uninformed. It is not an infringement on your rights to protect others!
Madison Cawthorn is an angry, insecure, narcissistic, dangerous man and should be voted out of office as soon as possible.
BYH Greenville, a city of this size with a major university and both the high school and college football teams suck. Wonder who would win that game. Gotta give it to the media, they had both those teams over hyped.
I remember that many marched in the Women's Right March in Washington, DC, just after Trump was installed. Are they now marching over the Taliban treatment of women in Afghanistan? Or was the march against Trump merely politics? Evidently marching for women's rights is no longer important now that President Biden is in the Oval Office. Might make him look bad, eh?
What an embarrassing night for ECU football. Can it get any worse?
