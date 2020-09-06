BYH to the folks supporting the text amendment that was created to allow JPII to have regular sporting events with amplified sound and stadium lights in a residential area. This amendment will apply to all city residential neighborhoods, so one day you may be faced with a similar situation. Educate yourselves by going to the Planning Department’s webpage and read the document. It goes before the City Council on Thursday. It’s time to speak now or forever hold your peace.
It is a felony to vote twice in an election or encourage others to do so. Trump blatantly breaks the law and is unlikely to face any retribution for his crime. Is this our new democracy?
A no BYH to the Post Office. Where is our mail? We haven’t got any mail in a week! And I check twice a day! I give ya’ll an F because I’m expecting something from the insurance company and have not received it yet. And we live on N.C. 33 West. And our address is correct! Our mailbox is by the driveway! Bring us our mail, please!
BYH to the ignorant rascals. If you want your taxes to double and the rioting to continue, please vote for Uncle Joe and Kamala. Yeah, that’s the ticket!
BYH teachers. Complaining about working too hard. Really? Or is it that you are now having to work? If it’s all about the kids, you should continue to do your jobs like you always have or should have. This is just a different way to accommodate children, so they can learn. Thought that was the goal from the beginning.
BYH to the ECU Student Athletics for standing up for what is right. I am proud to be an ECU alumni knowing our students care and are willing to express their support of others. This is why I support all our students, not just athletes.
BYH Nancy. The trip to the salon didn’t help. You still look the same. Perhaps you should ask for a refund.
Bless your heart Mr Biden for promising the same health care plan for everyone in the country as that currently in effect for the Federal House and Senate. The cost of this alone would bankrupt our country. A bigger bless your heart to anyone gullible enough to believe that you could remotely do what you are promising.
BYH to those who want to vote using a mail-in ballot! Look, if you can wear your mask to get your groceries, prescriptions, and go into department stores, you can wear a mask to vote in person.
BYH, saying “all lives matter” when someone says “black lives matter” is as insensitive as if a friend confided to you that the have cancer and you say “all diseases matter.”
Just saw the WITN “rock star commercial.” BYH but that is just pitiful.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.