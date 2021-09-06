More school shootings. Wonder how many of the shooters come from broken homes? Or is bringing up the issue of parenting not socially acceptable?
Thirteen military members die one day in Afghanistan and some people want to impeach the president. Fifty-four people in the U.S. die from guns each day: nothing!
This thing about people not wanting to work is real. My wife of 47 years has quit cooking, cleaning and being nice. I do not know what has got into her. She ain't getting no unemployment checks so it can't be that. I go out and play golf all day long and get home to a cold supper and a dirty house. I'm trying to get the preacher to talk to her but he's scared.
Bless your fool heart if you actually learned nothing from the first round of this pandemic.
BYH to the seriously deluded. But it was all predicted, "God will send them strong delusion, that they believe the (big) lie", 2Thessalonians 2:11. This mass delusion God sent is bringing out the monsters. But at least we will be aware of them now.
BOH for being so car centric with roads designed to be dangerous for anything but large tank-like metal boxes. With car and gas prices going up, I thought I'd join the growing number of people who save thousands every year and get healthier by biking to work. Yikes!! It saved me money and I lost a few pounds in a single week but speeding distracted drivers do not like changing lanes to pass. Cycling's rough.
When I was a child, my parents were delighted when I got the polio and smallpox vaccines. They wanted us safe. Whatever happened to people's safety. If you don't get vaccinated, you will get sick and infect others. I bet if you didn't get your vaccination and your drivers license was revoked until you showed proof, you would be getting those shots STAT. Hey, maybe that's the answer.
BYH to all you double standers. You say “My body my choice" to justify abortions but cry foul when some people use it to justify refusing the vaccination. Your argument is wearing a mask can save lives. Well guess what, not having an abortion will save a life.
A big thank you goes out to whomever is responsible for linking Greenville into the East Coast Greenway. I love all of the new signage recently installed along the route but geez Louise riding on U.S. 264 to little Washington? Please stop following NCDOT's dangerous bike route on 264. There is no protection other than a single share the road sign — it is a speedway through Pactolus. I love the greenway idea, so use the old rail-to-trail.
BOH. Texas won't allow abortions, but will allow anyone to carry a gun and shoot someone. Don't understand.
A sad BYH to the school shooting victims. I know this will rub a lot of people the wrong way, I didn't see Ben Crump or William Barber on any newscast relating to the shootings.
