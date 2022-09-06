Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Thanks to Carolina Eagle Distributing for bringing the Budweiser Clydesdale’s to Greenville. What a treat and so many people were able to enjoy these beautiful horses and dogs! We appreciate all you did to make this happen.

If our city council wants Greenville to be a destination city then keep bringing well-known artists like Uncle Kracker to play outside events downtown. These types of music events attract young professionals and young families who enjoy this type of atmosphere. Times have changed and if Greenville wants to be a destination city it needs to change like Wilmington, Raleigh/Durham and Chapel Hill have done. Investing in your outdoor entertainment will pay off.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.