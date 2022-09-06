Thanks to Carolina Eagle Distributing for bringing the Budweiser Clydesdale’s to Greenville. What a treat and so many people were able to enjoy these beautiful horses and dogs! We appreciate all you did to make this happen.
If our city council wants Greenville to be a destination city then keep bringing well-known artists like Uncle Kracker to play outside events downtown. These types of music events attract young professionals and young families who enjoy this type of atmosphere. Times have changed and if Greenville wants to be a destination city it needs to change like Wilmington, Raleigh/Durham and Chapel Hill have done. Investing in your outdoor entertainment will pay off.
Freeboot Friday has taken on a whole new meaning since it was started over 20 years ago. We started taking our kids when only a few hundred people showed up with no live music. I cannot believe how much this event has grown over the years. Love the live bands with real music artists like Uncle Kracker. We now take our grandchildren who love the bouncy slides and we love the addition of food trucks. Well done!
BYH, Jon Gilbert. Great job with concessions at the ECU game. Ran out of beer; ran out of food; longest lines in ECU history; credit card machines didn’t work. Other than that it was a great fan experience. I know it’s hard to predict a big crowd on opening week playing State College.
BYH, ECU Health Emergency Department. Yet again working many staff members short. ED wait times are the fault of the upper management and CEOs, not the doctors and nurses and other staff who actually treat patients.
BYH, East Carolina and NC State! Great game, great day, great for Greenville, great for North Carolina! Should play every year; home and home, it’s a good thing!
SMH that the city wants a “social district” when during the Saturday game many folks on Elm Street headed to the stadium were already doing this! LOL, many cups and cozies and not water! BYH, City Council.
Freeboot Friday drew a big crowd! Very sad that it was so loud that it impacted the enjoyment of people in attendance, and disturbed people dining at Starlight and walking to galleries for the art walk. The bass was so loud it was bouncing off buildings and shaking the glass at Starlight. Please invite bands that are respectful of citizens!
ECU alumni want to join friends at Freeboot Friday, socialize, listen to the music and celebrate ECU. It is very disappointing to have the experience ruined by a band that is so loud that talking is impossible. Volume that causes ringing in the ears is causing damage to everyone’s hearing. Sad for the children!