BYH Greenville. I have lived here for 34 years and the roads and streets get worse every day. I meet people in wheelchairs coming toward me in my lane of traffic because there are no sidewalks. You place crosswalks where the crosswalks will not be used and people continue to cross the street in traffic. Drivers continue to speed at least 30 miles above the speed limit. Henceforth, I will not spend any money in Greenville.
California, the biggest “granola muncher” state in favor of electric cars, is presently requiring its residents to reduce electricity use as soaring temperatures continue. So how is California going to handle electric cars mandated in the future? And going forward, how will any and all of our states handle this conundrum?
BYH, there are two plants that can change the world: bamboo and hemp. Grows anywhere. Creates jobs. Replaces oil, coal and wood. When used in 50,000 products, it’s all good.
Bless my heart, I spent the first two-thirds of my life accumulating stuff that doesn’t matter so I could spend the final third of my life getting rid of it.
BYH for all the political speeches on how to reduce crime. To solve the crime problem in the U.S., we need good police officers, prosecutors who do their jobs, judges who hold offenders accountable for their actions and communities who stop treating criminals as victims looking for reasons why they commit crimes. All the gun laws in the land will not stop crime. These laws are mostly for show. It’s time to hold criminals accountable.
BYH, parents and Pitt County Schools. A 21-year-old new hire doesn’t know how to write a receipt or where to find a check number on a paper check. Guess we’ll find out what else they don’t know. How about adding a required life skills class to the curriculum so graduating students can function in the real world?
BYH to the city of Greenville for looking like some cheap yard sale location with so many signs along its roads advertising cash for houses, window tinting, Jesus was here, garbage can washing, etc., etc. Is there zero enforcement of signage rules in the town? Is this not unfair to the local businesses that follow the rules?
Bless your heart to the state-maintained roads in Pitt County. Why is the grass so tall in the roundabout on Mills Road? The grass is so tall it is hard to see traffic in the circle. And how about the medians at Worthington Crossroads, not to mention the grass and trash on the sides of the road and the grass and weeds around the signs? Pitt County used to be beautiful. Taxes?