BYH Greenville. I have lived here for 34 years and the roads and streets get worse every day. I meet people in wheelchairs coming toward me in my lane of traffic because there are no sidewalks. You place crosswalks where the crosswalks will not be used and people continue to cross the street in traffic. Drivers continue to speed at least 30 miles above the speed limit. Henceforth, I will not spend any money in Greenville.

California, the biggest “granola muncher” state in favor of electric cars, is presently requiring its residents to reduce electricity use as soaring temperatures continue. So how is California going to handle electric cars mandated in the future? And going forward, how will any and all of our states handle this conundrum?