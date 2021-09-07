BYH to the writer who heard $85 billion in hardware had been left in Afghanistan. That was a Donald Trump claim. A fact check would lead the writer to discover that the claim is a lie. That’s the amount spent to train, equip, and house the Afghan military and police — for all spending in the Afghanistan Security Fund — since the U.S. invasion in 2001 (four presidents). So much money, but not all equipment and not all under Biden.
BYH to all those news organizations that tell us how bad racism is in this country. Racism sells newspapers along with advertising. If it wasn’t for these organizations pushing racism, we would be a much happier, healthier society. Turn the channel and ignore these people.
If reporting on racism sells ads then we must not be reporting about it enough.
With all the controversy over what is being taught in public schools now is a good time to start issuing vouchers so that parents can decide where to send their child to school. Parents who care about education could take the voucher and find a school that meets the needs of their child. One size does not fit all and it is time to allow the taxpayers the freedom to use school vouchers.
I blame the fans for the ECU football loss. If you would just ignore the pandemic and attend the games we’d have more people yelling arrggghhhh. If the fans would buy higher priced tickets, we could afford better players, pay the losing coaches more, and get fancier stadium seating. Raise prices so we can win for a change-who cares about the so-called “education;” we’re all here for the entertaining game!
I think the best thing old folks can do is keep quiet. The young folks stare at their cellphone screens and hardly notice you are there. They never ask what you did in the war or what you did in your youth? Of course us old folks have trouble remembering so maybe they are trying to save us the embarrassment of telling them about how slow the internet connection was back in the 1950s.
Bless our heart, we need to pass a women’s heartbeat law. As long as a woman has a heartbeat, no one can tell her what to do with her own body.
Scrolling down my Facebook page I came across a message from an evangelist preacher whose message was “Reminder: we are living in the last days.” It’s always the last days. It’s always been the last days. It always will be the last days. Living our lives as if this was the truth is a lovely blessing if we use the time appropriately. Bless your heart.
BYH ECU. App State proves you don’t need a huge stadium, or a large media market, to have a great football team.
