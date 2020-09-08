BYH to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. This group of black women stood up to a white Army and ran the fastest mail service in Europe during World War II. Let’s reinstate them!
Bless your hearts to golf fans. It would be a pleasure watching golf if it were not for the obnoxious commentators. Former PGA golfers with mediocre careers are critics on every shot. Each knows what every player in the field is doing and has done wrong.
Bless your heart to the person either in Ayden or Greenville who had the toxic poo that you flushed down the toilet. The public works department had to, and appointed me to, replace the pumps at two sewage pumping stations and one paddle at the main treatment facility’s holding tank. All burned through due to your “toxic poo.” You know who you are. Please stop eating whatever you are eating. Thank you. Employee, Pitt County.
BYH BBQ RIB SUB ... mystery meat with BBQ sauce drizzled over it. Won’t do that again.
BYH NOT! To the person who stated about teachers “or is it that you are now having to work?” That was a rude, insensitive comment. I know for a fact teachers DO work hard. They have to put up with your kids. Why not give up your government money and get a job?
Bless your heart to the idiot parent who knew they were going to get tested for COVID yet sent their kids to school anyway. Now your kids have it too and your child’s classmates and teachers are worried they have it too. So much for our long weekend plans. Thanks for your selfishness.
BYH Pitt County tax office for sending out a supplemental bill for the drainage district assessment increasing their fees of $10. Deadlines are for a purpose. If they did not get their increase to you by the budget deadline, they should have to wait for next year to increase their fees! What a waste of taxpayer money for the tax office to send out additional bills, time, labor and postage wasted! Shame on your office!
Compromise is needed with the Text Amendment before City Council this week. To hold large events weekly with lights and amplified sound will impact neighbors’ quality of life. It will be like living next door to weekly Dowdy Ficklin games; we now have a very quiet neighborhood. BYH to the person calling us “grumpy” for wanting to enjoy our home we have lived in for 20 years. Even Cherry Oaks has complained!
BYH for JPII and their fantastic athletic facility. I live in adjacent neighborhoods (sic) and support 100 percent the zoning to approve! Best facility anywhere around!
BYH to voting twice. If I could I would for sure. Trump and Trump!
