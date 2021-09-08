Bless the Teachers of the Year and bless ECU! I was pleased to see that ECU educated about 75 percent of the top teachers published in the weekend edition. Thank you teachers and ECU for making a difference in the lives of our youth!
Bless the hearts of those selfish, uninformed and ignorant citizens who refuse to be vaccinated. Ninety percent of COVID cases entering the intensive care area of hospitals are not vaccinated. They take up so much space, others cannot be treated. Like my dad said: You just can’t fix stupid.
In a world of over eight trillion people, all burning fossil fuels as fast as they can to try to achieve our standard of living, how are 330 million in one country supposed to bear the entire responsibility for undoing the atmospheric impact caused by all the rest? Just asking.
Go to the doctor and you are apt to be sent to a specialist. Then that specialist sends you to another specialist. In the end you discover that the last specialist specializes in nothing at all and sends you back to the original waiting room. I liked those old country doctors who told you that you were fine and not to worry. Even if you dropped dead you did not worry about it.
BYH to the person who said “personal choice ends when your choice can end another’s life.” This was likely directed to maskless, unvaccinated folks. I would like to direct this same statement to those who are pro-choice. Abortion, the choice they advocate, does end another’s life, namely that of an innocent, voiceless victim. It is a willful, intentional ending of that life. How did that choice become a right?
BYH to employers who value the safety and health of their clients and employees and are mandating vaccines, with clear, reasonable exceptions. It’s a shame that too many are unwilling to do their part to stop the spread of this dangerous virus and that mandates have become necessary.
BYH to those who ride bicycles on Ivy Rd and cross N.C. 43. Please be aware that the safety warning lights on 43 do not detect you and make crossing the road dangerous. NCDOT only designs these lights to protect car drivers. Be aware and be safe: I’ve seen cars almost plow y’all over.
BOH for those people who are failing to understand simple math. No children under the age of 12 have been vaccinated, yet Pitt County schools places them all back together during a pandemic with just 50 percent of the state’s population fully vaccinated. Cases are on the rise after just a few days and we’re surprised? The illnesses and health problems this will cause should give us all a reason to pause and reflect upon our values.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.