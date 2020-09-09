BYH Greene County water. We are seniors on fixed income. We buy distilled water for coffee and spring water to drink. Our bill for the past two months has been over $100, we have no leaks, and no way to protest the high price we are now paying. A man on disability lives alone and also paid nearly $100 last month. Are we the only folks being overcharged for water?
Compromise is needed with the Text Amendment City Council will be voting on this week. To hold large events weekly with lights and amplified sound will impact neighbors’ quality of life. It will be like living next door to weekly Dowdy Ficklin games; we now have a very quiet neighborhood. BYH to the person calling us “grumpy” for wanting to enjoy our home we have lived in for 20 years. Even Cherry Oaks has complained!
BYH for JPII and their fantastic athletic facility. I live in adjacent neighborhoods and support 100 percent the zoning to approve! Best facility anywhere around!
BYH, the second amendment isn’t designed to kill people practicing the first.
Wouldn’t it be refreshing to think we could wake up and listen to the news and not have to hear about the tweets sent by Trump because someone has hurt his precious feelings? Piece of advice, if you can’t tolerate criticism, stay out of politics.
Bless your heart Mr. Biden for your ad denouncing riots and looting as crime then blaming Trump. What a hypocrite. Your own party, led by Soros- and Obama-paid demonstrators (ANTFA and OFA) are the cause of these riots, not Donald Trump.
Bless our hearts, do we have more riots and home break-ins or COVID-19 cases in Pitt County?
Because of Cal Cunningham and Moe Davis, I have been watching the JAG reruns on WGN America (9 and 10 a.m. weekdays).
BYH to the person who says someone has been “unkind” to her. When your mission in life is to target people and try to transfer your hatred of them onto others, heaven forbid someone treat you unkindly. See how it feels? It’s called Karma.
Bless your heart to the rock star commercial comment. I think Liz can really sing and that she did a very good job and I thought it was a funny commercial. Bless your heart for your ugliness.
Bless your heart to the grandmother who thinks her little granddaughter is getting her school work done in 45 minutes. Evidently she’s got you buffaloed. My grandkids are already in the pandemic slam stressed out and now they’ve got homework until after three o’clock in the afternoon; sometimes they go into the next day. It is really a stressful time for them. Maybe you need to go to Ayden Middle.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.