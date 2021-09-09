President Biden is proposing a “tax the rich” scheme. You and I both know that the rich folk are not going to give up their money. And Biden’s allies are some of the richest people in the world. Check out the number of poor folk elected to Congress. So do not worry, rich folks. Ain’t nothing but a campaign ploy to appease the poor folk. “I tried to take their money away just for you.”
BYH, if you focus on the hurt, you will continue to suffer. If you focus on the lesson, You will continue to grow. Choose to grow.
BMH, if the vaccine builds antibodies in my body and reduces the effects of the virus in me, but I can still get it and transmit it, then how does me getting the vaccine keep you safe?
BYH Greenville for the cheap parking fines. I love how violations are less expensive than paying for a space. Go ahead and give me a ticket. I save money every time.
Back in the day public schools started the day after Labor Day so the students could help get the crops in before school started. Lot has changed since then. And I can guarantee that no teacher was afraid of any student. It was definitely the other way around! I feared my teacher calling my daddy. That happened once and once was enough. He called it a “switch.” I called it a “cane.”
Bless your heart to the drive-through workers during the 7 a.m. service at Wendy’s at 624 S. Memorial Drive. You are the best.
BYH, gossip dies when it hits a wise person’s ears. Rumors are started by haters, carried by fools and believed by idiots.
We were in Food Lion on Memorial Drive recently when a young lady said something about water to my husband, but he didn’t know what she meant, so he didn’t thank her. We only realized what happened when he went to pay and found out she had paid for it! We drove all over that parking lot trying to find her. If you read this, please know we do appreciate you!
BYH, I just looked up our Freeboot Friday band schedule, what a load. Who do they have booking these bands? Freeboot Friday used to be a no-miss event. Now there are no bands that I even want to see. That is just sad, let me book the bands, with the same budget we would have capacity limit bands every time.
Bless your heart to the police officer who showed extreme restraint to the young “mother” with a toddler in tow who thought it was okay to remove and lay down gas pumps at the service station, putting everyone’s life including their child and their own in jeopardy
BYH ECU, 40 to 45,000 expected at upcoming game. Delta Variant 50 percent more contagious. The answer to this math question is scary.
