Following is additional feedback received in response to The Daily Reflector's decision to consider suspending the Bless Your Heart column. We are pausing the column effective today.
Mr. Burns,
I would hope you will not suspend the “Bless Your Heart” column in January. I personally do not think the comments in the column have been divisive or mean-spirited. There are lots of opinions. Some I agree with and some I don’t. I also am offended that someone with LGBTQ opinions would control this column or how you run your paper. Whatever was written regarding LGBTQ I don’t remember reading it.
Bless Your Heart column is one of my favorite things to read in your paper. Suspending this column would cause me to seriously consider canceling my subscription to your paper.
Mr. Burns,
I read in today’s DR, there is some consideration of discontinuing the BYH section. The BYH section is one I read regularly along with the front page headlines, sports, and obituaries, not necessarily in that order. Although I disagree with much of the content, I respect the rights of the writers; albeit they are making anonymous posts that sometimes can be rude, crude, and full of hate. Other times many of the comments can be comical, beneficial, and kind. I realize it can take a full-time staff of literary scholars, common sense soothsayers, and attorneys to properly monitor all of the comments you receive. My opinion is that you keep BYH and simply put an editor's note at the beginning of the article saying, “The comments of this section are not necessarily the views of the DR, and are a reflection of the freedom of speech amendment. Readers certainly have the option to read, respond, ignore, or not read the section at all.”
Mr. Burns,
As you invited readers to do in the Bless Your Heart column today, I am writing to add my voice to the debate about the fate of the column. Before I continue, I need to say that when you said you were considering ending BYH "in January," I wasn't sure whether you meant "forever" or just for the month. Setting that uncertainty aside, my vote comes down solidly on the side of putting the column out of its misery permanently.
I've only lived in Greenville and been a reader of The Reflector for four years. I honestly don't remember if BYH was in the paper when I moved here, but I became aware of it at some point, and frankly, I've never liked it.
My biggest objection is that by calling it "Bless Your Heart," you chose a phrase that has had a double meaning ever since someone — was it columnist Celia Rivenbark in another publication? — took a perfectly innocent, compassionate Southern saying and turned it on its head. "Bless your heart" became an excuse to make a backhanded compliment and then disguise it — wink, wink — by attaching a blessing. This usage was sort of funny the first time I ever read it, but since then, it's become lame, trite, and — in my opinion — more than a little insulting to Southern culture.
Presumably, the editors of The Reflector already were aware of the duality of "bless your heart" when they named the paper's column. If so, it was a shortsighted and unfortunate choice, but I'll give them the benefit of the doubt and assume it was an honest but misguided effort to title a new feature of the paper intended to recognize and affirm positive contributions in the local community anonymously.
But for as long as I have been reading the column, BYH has been a confusing mix of both praise and prickliness, which was discombobulating to at least this one reader and, I feel sure, many others. And yes, the prickliness has gotten worse and worse as time has gone by, with cowards abusing the anonymity with impunity and contributing to the generally sorry state of interpersonal communication today. There was a reason why opinion pieces from those outside a newspaper's confines had to be signed by the authors, and it was part of a fine tradition of accountability in journalism and common courtesy. Sadly, once the relaxed rules of social media began to infect print media, the slide down the slippery slope began.
In sum, I encourage you, as editor, to bring a merciful end to what perhaps began as a noble experiment but has devolved into an ugly, divisive, and ever more potentially libelous shadow of what it could have been — bless its heart.
Dear editor,
I usually get a laugh from your BYH column but agree with you that it's become nasty at times. Easy solution is don't publish the obnoxious politically bent comments. You say it's become more difficult to manage but that doesn't make sense. Surely you have a human being who is reading the BYHs that are sent to be published? That person or persons need to be trained not to include the offensive comments. It's all on you.
Hi Bobby,
I believe the Bless Your Heart section of the Daily Reflector has always been more negative than positive. Our communities need civility more than ever these days; BYH doesn’t provide much of that. Suspension is not the answer in my opinion. Remove it permanently.
Good evening,
I’m a fairly recent Daily Reflector subscriber as I’m a transplant to Greenville.
Since the beginning of my subscription, I haven’t been able to stomach the Bless Your Heart column. I typically skim it or skip it altogether because overall I find it distasteful.
I understand that everyone has different opinions but if someone doesn’t have the cojones to put their name to their submission, it doesn’t need to be printed by the local paper that I PAY to read.
If they need an outlet for their anonymous ugliness, they can use Facebook, Twitter, etc.
Please end the BYH column, the ugliness has gone on long enough.
Hello Mr. Burns,
In response to your suggestion to suspend the BYH column, I am in full agreement. It was funny when it began years ago, then it turned mostly negative and I stopped reading it. Now it is hateful and violent. Time to go. They suspended Pirate Rants in the TEC for several years and just brought it back recently. Maybe BYH needs a lengthy break and can return at a future date.
Thanks for taking suggestions for this.
Hello there,
It is a sad state of our community when a column has to be shut down due to haters and judgments by close-minded people. I remember 20 years ago when I had to stand up for a ... yoga teacher who was successfully using yoga with her students but was being called a devil worshiper in the BYH column. Then I too was lambasted for worshiping false gods. I think that the discussion is an important one and people should be allowed to have their opinion, but the hate has to stop.
Blessings.
Thank you for allowing your readers to provide input on the BYH section of your paper!
I've been a subscriber for over eight years now. At first, BYH was sort of a comic relief but over the years it has become a breeding spot for hatred and misguided missives.
I have not read one word in that section for many years now. But there are others who thrive on this forum and use it to advance their way of thinking. Others probably use it to egg on and keep up the rhetoric of certain topics.
I do not think you are doing your readers a service by continuing BYH. I would hope that you would use your place in society to bring us together, not further divide us.
It may be "popular and well-read" by some of your readers, but they are probably those who spur on the meanness, hatred, and evil of their way of thinking.
My idea of a "bless your heart" is certainly not what this has become. Instead of recognizing the good in people and the things in the community that deserve a thank you or a recognition, it has become the complete opposite.
I would hope that you and your staff would have better things to do than to monitor submissions that do harm to your community. Tell the news, include home-grown success stories, bring us together as best as the current environment will allow.
Good morning,
Thank you for the opportunity to comment upon the Bless Your Heart column. I agree that BYH has become overly politicized and is sometimes downright unpleasant to read, for that reason. I also notice that it often contains memes that have already circulated on Facebook, tired misogynistic jokes about nagging wives, and random catty remarks that are oddly specific in nature. My favorite BYH remarks are when people commend others for a great event or experience, praise local workers, or celebrate some unexpected kindness. I suggest that Bless Your Heart be reconfigured to invite submissions about positive things that are taking place or good experiences that readers have had in Pitt County. I’d love to hear more about the blessings that people receive from others and to read sincere expressions of gratitude or friendship. That would be a great way to start my day at 5:30 a.m., instead of more tooth-gnashing over national politicians and the price of gas.
I subscribe to the Reflector so that I can be better informed about news and events that affect my neighborhood and county. You have excellent local writers like Ginger Livingston and Kim Grizzard who really care about Pitt County’s citizens and who consistently offer your readers careful, well-written articles. I encourage you to continue to publish their work and to match it with public commentary that is uplifting, meaningful, and informative. There is a place and an opportunity here atop page A2 to lead with kindness, respect for others, and gratitude.
Again, thank you for the opportunity to comment. I hope that you and the other Reflector staff have a wonderful holiday season.
Bobby,
I moved here 3 months ago and started getting the newspaper right away. I read the BYH segment initially out of curiosity but after a month or so of being totally turned off and offended by much of what was published, I just started skipping over that segment entirely. I think it’s just a forum for spewing hatred and prejudice. What good could come from that?
Thank you for welcoming suggestions and opinions. I think it should be eliminated.
Mr. Burns,
Please do us all a favor and eliminate BYH. It started out well, but has degenerated into a place for angry folk to spew meanness without revealing their names.
The political comments are the worst, and no one ever changed another's political views by angry rants. At the very least, just print positive comments, perhaps lifting all of us up.
Why BYH is worth keeping:
The BYH is a fun column with a serious side. It's popular. Most people like it. Some don’t. The question is why do some want to the DR to stop publishing it? Why indeed. Are we such snowflakes that we cant stand to hear the other side speak? For sure. But I think it’s more than that.
The local political power structure and those that run Pitt County invest a lot of money to have their voices heard. They carefully craft and control the message. For the most part , they get what they want. Money talks. Just the way it is.
Is BYH be a fly in that ointment? I think so. Seems silly but some public figures just don't have the capacity to look at themselves from a different perspective and don't take kindly to it. ...
The response? They go after you. You are the gatekeeper. They pressure you to take the column down. They say anonymity is unfair. The one small space where folks can say what they want is too much for them. I get it.
That said, I think you do have a responsibility publish BYHs that are protected free speech. As we know, not all speech is protected. Threats of violence directed towards others is not protected speech. I have every right to call you an ass, but no right to say "I’ll kill your ass.”
That was the line crossed about a month ago when someone threatened to kill LBGTQ people in the BYH. You were wrong to publish it because that kind of speech is not protected. Don't feel too bad, cause white men get away with this kind of stuff all the time. It needs to stop. Just look at how election workers are treated since the 2020 election.
Hopefully, it was a learning experience. I would urge you not to give up on BYH just because the pressure is mounting to conform to the wishes of the rich and powerful or MAGA fascists.
Sure BYH can be light and fun, but if the emperor has no clothes, its just kind of fun to point it out!
Hi Bobby,
When it comes to "Bless Your Heart," one of the things that fascinate me about it is that the entries are submitted anonymously. I think some folks have a problem with that, but I personally do not.
I have been reading the book Alexander Hamilton. It is the book that Lin Manuel Miranda read and then was inspired to base the Broadway musical on. (I can barely get through it; it is so long and packed with details! But it is a fascinating glimpse into the life of Hamilton. I admire Miranda for being able to develop the book into a musical!)
One thing that emerges in the book is how in the very early days of our country (pre-Revolution) when we were still a collection of British colonies and subject to the king of England, newspapers published pamphlets with very radical ideas that were written under pseudonyms. Then someone else (an opposing group) would respond with opposing views, using a different pseudonym.
Hamilton, although he was merely a college student at the time, was someone who adopted a pseudonym and wrote in favor of separating from England: "He had to tread stealthily and keep his name out of print. (Most political essays were published anonymously anyway.)" (Chernow, Ron. Alexander Hamilton. New York: Penguin, 2004)
I am fairly certain that in Hamilton's day, if people signed their names, their reputations, jobs, scholarships, whatever would have been in jeopardy. Maybe even their lives.
I think it is cool how all those new-fangled ideas about democracy were tossed around freely with no threat to the writers.
So, for anyone who does not like the idea of anonymity, I plead the case that anonymity can provide protection and foster free expression. And there is a long-standing history of it.
Furthermore, if you had to verify signatures and identities for every Bless Your Heart entry printed, that would make managing the column even more time-consuming than it already is.
With that said, the Bless Your Heart column can't publish hate speech anonymously or any speech that promotes violence. However, I think over the years you have done a good job filtering out hate speech ...
Someone criticizing the new parking plan uptown or a certain council rep for voting a certain way is not hate speech — and maybe an employee of the city would like to express their opinion anonymously. Bless Your Heart is a safe way to do it.
I think you or a trained/educated employee is able to distinguish hate speech from a general complaint. I am sorry that LGBQT+ comment slipped through. But that kind of mishap is the exception and not the rule.
I, personally, am in favor of keeping Bless Your Heart as it is.
Mr. Burns,
I think most of us agree people are generally very nice. There will be random odd things said and done but that doesn't mean the majority of us have to have our activities curtailed by them. The tail doesn't get to wag the dog all the time. I think we should hear suspect comments. Let us all know what's out there and maybe we as a society can do better. But ... I do think two subjects should be off limits because they are, in my opinion, matters of the heart, personal, and private. Those items are religion and gender orientation. I VERY MUCH enjoy BYH (first thing I read) and think it should be a free-for-all to get a feel for what people are thinking. And many are very funny.
Please don't cance — just have the policy noted above — maybe. Thanks
Hi Bobby,
Just checking in. Thank you for your apology and for removing the LGBT hate speech from the BYH. It opened a lot of dialogue in our community about who to give a platform to and I appreciate that.
I saw you were looking for feedback on the BYH. I'd suggest a "Bless You" column instead of a Bless Your Heart column. They can anonymously share positive things, unexpected acts of kindness, uplift others. This could help repair our community instead of furthering hateful divisions.
Wishing you and yours a peaceful holiday.
Bobby,
Thanks for asking for input on the BYH column. I believe it should be discontinued as it's too easy for someone to write in with the protection of anonymity and, as we've seen, this anonymity has brought out the worst in people. I long for the days of complaining about the Brook Valley cut-through and speed bumps, but I believe those days have passed and I think BYH should stop as well.
Mr. Burns,
I call on The Daily Reflector to permanently suspend the publication of the daily “Bless Your Heart” column. This column’s recent anonymous entry justifying the killing of innocent people at Club Q in Colorado Springs gave me deep concern for the local community. Further, this column regularly provides a forum for hate speech, including misogyny and thinly veiled racism. Such statements echo, and help support, a current wave of violence-linked hate speech in our larger society. I adamantly urge The Daily Reflector to do the right thing and remove this public forum.
The BYH column has a history of posting hate-filled rhetoric that targets various vulnerable communities. On the same day that BYH posted the entry justifying the killing of innocent people at Club Q, the comment directly above it was directed at those who donated and benefited from the Toys for Tots yearly drive that helps families from low socioeconomic backgrounds afford gifts for their loved ones during the holiday season. Greenville is a diverse community, with many wonderful people from different walks of life. I have seen nothing but hatred spewed at minority groups and demographic groups come from this column. This column isn't "quirky", "cute", or "fun", it's harmful hate filled rhetoric.
Additionally, allowing posts to the BYH column while asking for community feedback reads as tone deaf. I personally recommend putting the column on a hiatus until feedback is collected. However, my personal vote is that this column is abolished. Hate has no place in our community, and continuing to allow people to anonymously submit continues to embolden those who would do harm, specifically in this political climate in our country. The BYH column reads like a tabloid, and seems to exist only for the benefit of those who would spew hatred.
Dear editor,
I prefer to see the end of the BYH column. In these divisive times, having a forum that allows people to post comments anonymously allows them to have an audience without the responsibility of bring identified as the source of the comment. The column has spiraled downward over the past few years. Lies are being presented as facts and toxic ideas are being amplified. It is now the worse part of the newspaper.
Hello,
My family has lived in Greenville for many years and subscribed to your newspaper. My vote is to cancel it. My husband likes to hold a newspaper and monitor sports and obituaries when he is not working a crazy ... schedule. He is willing to pay the bill and I dump most editions in the recycle bin unread by either of us.
My reason for wanting to cancel is twofold, that the print has become smaller and more difficult to read as we age, and that the Bless Your Heart column is both offensive and annoying. Sadly, the majority of submissions are poorly written and only highlight the underbelly of our community. ... I know that putting tighter parameters on the column for the citizens who submit won't likely result in people writing healthier posts. These are people who don't like rules and want the freedom to and say do as they wish. If the newspaper would screen better I can see that you wouldn't have much to print. A definite dilemma for The Daily Reflector.
Bottom line, people who are tired of the nonsense will cancel the paper altogether. If the column is discontinued it saves losing customers. Do we really want prospective residents and businesses who rely on the paper as one window into the pulse of our community to see our exposed underbelly? I think not. We already have enough trouble enticing healthy businesses and professionals to locate in this community. Let's not make it worse. I would like to see BYH discontinued. Currently, it only fuels discontent and heightens tensions in the community. It adds to making jobs more difficult for law enforcement and community leaders, who want to make life better for all of us. I used to love being in Greenville. Now, this column is one more thing that makes me want to relocate as soon as possible.
Thanks for soliciting community feedback and for reading my e-mail.
Mr. Burns,
I am a subscriber who chose to quit reading Bless Your Heart years ago. I love the positive accolades but am frustrated by the negative comments. I think they are often taken out of context and the anonymity allows freedom to be more cruel. I wish I had a good recommendation for a better forum but I don’t as long as it is anonymous. Thank you for considering an end to the column or a tweak.
Mr. Burns,
Bless Your Heart is the most interesting and informative section of the paper. I always read it first. Please do not cancel this delightful section. The paper will have no value to me if BYH is deleted.
Mr. Burns,
I'm confused about your line of reasoning in the latest editor's note regarding the "bless your heart" column. You gave several reasons as to why this column is detrimental:
- divisive and mean-spirited
- no accountability due to anonymity
And you followed that with one positive about the column:
- a lot of people read it
Those don't feel equal options to weigh, because they're not.
I understand that fewer resources have made the column more difficult to manage, but it appears as if those remaining resources assigned to the column can't distinguish between appropriate content and hateful rhetoric/calls to violence. And that's a problem.
Suspending "bless your heart" is a great idea that can only be improved upon by removing it permanently.
Dear Mr. Burns,
I am a long-time resident of Greenville (since 1995) and a long-time subscriber to the Daily Reflector. I understand from my good friend and colleague ... that you are soliciting feedback on the BYH section of the DR. I feel that the format allows persons to engage in mean-spirited and unpleasant communications that are neither productive nor entertaining and do not reflect well on Greenville or the DR. Hence I favor eliminating this section, or else trying to add some editorial constraints (which is likely impossible to do fairly). Of course, I understand that the BYH section may help sell papers, and I, as a reader, have the option to ignore this section (which I largely do). Your paper is crucial for keeping us informed about local politics and events and promoting positive civil engagement — generally, the BYH serves to erode positive civil engagement.
The following comments were among many submitted anonymously via the Bless Your Heart form on reflector.com or via blessyourheart@reflecro.com. A half dozen or more came in over the Bless Your Heart phone line that supported continuing the column.
- BYH, BYH and DR. Readers can pass on by anything they don't care to read in the hardcopy newspaper or the online digital version. Not letting readers express their opinions using First Amendment rights is caving to the woke section of society. As a reader, I haven't been offended by anything published in BYH although I may have disagreed.. Get a harder shell, people.
- The BYH column is the only reason I subscribe.
- In my opinion, there are more that would like to keep BYH as is, but continue to remain silent against cancel culture which are few and use a louder voice.
- In the words of Spock. The wants of the many outweigh the wants of the few.
- Please don't end the Bless Your Heart column. It's the only place the lefties get the truth in the whole paper.
- Love it, or hate it. But people read BYH. Isn't that the point?
- BYH, I'm a long-time subscriber, going back to Mary Schulken; been through editorial staff changes, a pandemic that shortened the printing schedule, eliminating the Sunday and Monday editions, at first both days at least had an online BYH section, then they eliminated the Sunday, and much of the time even no Monday section, even though it costs relatively nothing. Then you started delivering by mail, and eliminated postal holiday editions, but this is too much.
- DO NOT suspend the BYH section! Just use editorial discretion on which ones make it in a limited section, and make people make political points in the letters section. And to you snowflake whiners that insist on our cancel culture ways, why don't you instead complain of TV channels you dislike, but cannot bring yourself to just scroll on by? Do you complain about radio stations you don't like? Grow up, ignore the section, complainers.
- Obviously, I don't mean this in a negative way, but what kind of idiot would consider suspending Bless Your Heart? As to comments concerning LGBTQ matters, I don't mind them engaging in their activities as long as I am not forced to join in. BYH is the best part of the Daily Reflector, leave it alone.
- Thank you for the bless your heart column, it has brought awareness and a voice for people that needed it.
- BTH of the people who think that a few lines in a personal opinion section of the Reflector can harm its readers. Reading the thoughts and opinions of others cannot hurt unless the reader allows the hurt. Remember the saying, "the more you read, the more you know." Deleting a part of a newspaper will not solve anything but encourage censorship. "Sticks and stones can break my bones but words can never hurt me." PEACE!
- My subscription expired a couple of months ago ($108.28 for 6 months). I felt that there was not enough newsworthy items for that kind of money. I had considered renewal, however, with the mention being made of suspending the BYH column, it confirms my decision to not renew. It was the only bright article in otherwise dull reporting.
- BYH to Bobby Burns for considering removing BYH. It is First Amendment rights, and if anyone doesn't like a comment posted, just scroll on by or DO NOT read BYH. Free Speech doesn't mean you have to agree with someone's opinion. Eight or Ten years ago folks could comment on articles published. That was removed, thus BYH. Also a true newspaper website then easy to navigate not the current one that is poorly designed.
- Once again freedom of speech is being squished. If you don't like what is written, don't read it. If you don't like strip joints, don't go in to see the show. If you don't like Brussel sprouts, don't eat them. Freedom of choice. God help us all if we don't have FREEDOM.
- I would think the goal of a newspaper is to make a profit, and let’s be honest whether you agree or disagree with what is said, you read BYH. For the citizens of Greenville to be able to speak their minds is a valuable contribution. Personally, this is my favorite part of your newspaper and I think a lot of your subscriber’s as well. Don’t let one “mistake” turn into another. (Losing readership!)
- The Bless Your Heart readers await the decision on the future of BYH with bated breath. It's almost like waiting for an IRS audit or your mother-in-law staying over for Christmas. If we lose the BYH column then we must forge ahead. Or maybe the intent is for us normal folk to keep our views to ourselves so the wokers can have the microphone undisturbed by the old-fashioned geezers. Crazy times, crazy world.
- How about this for Bless Your Heart. You contact the woke crowd with a preview of the BYH content. Then they could pay to have the DR delete posts that the wokers deemed offensive. The more offensive the more they would pay. A great way to increase the bottom line and it would make the woke brigade feel superior to be buying off those who disagree. Capitalism at its finest.
- The only hate speech I hear around Greenville is the ECU fans badmouthing the UNC Tarheels, the ACC and the Wolfpack. One man's hate speech is another man's religion. Or is hate speech defined as speech I do not like. Of course I mind my own business and rarely listen to other people anyway. I like the BYH Column because it is the voice of us common folk with little education or class.
- In this here BYH column who decides what is offensive? Isn't being offensive something like a rose by any other name still smelling just as sweet. I mean some things that are offensive to me are not offensive to my wife. Or girlfriend. Taking offense means that you are alive, that you still have feelings. We should celebrate offensive thoughts just like we celebrate the two-party system in politics. Do not conform.
The Reflector continues to deliberate on what's next. Thanks for your feedback.