About the 2010 Town Common Master Plan, it’s old by 11 years. Things change as time passes. Aged plans must be reconsidered. An honest, citizen-focused City Council will reconsider aged plans because times change. It will do so with an open mind and the voice of the people in its ear.
So far, the City Council and master plan have done right by the people’s Town Common. The inclusive playground gave us a renewed appreciation for the unique green space we collectively own by river. So have the open-air festivals and concerts held there. The Sycamore Hill church memorial is an overdue acknowledgement of a historic wrong.
Those are altruistic endeavors. Public goods each one. They are not commercial things. And that’s the heart of the issue today. The question is, “Should we give up our green spaces to commercial structures?”
I say, “no.” Our public green spaces have intrinsic, quality-of-life value. They’re welcoming refuges of calm. They’re perfect as they are. Our Town Common is perfect as it is. Let’s not allow any of it to be devalued with a commercial village of an event center and restaurant and who knows what else next.
Land that’s being eyed for the commercial village should be put under the same protective zoning status as the rest of the Town Common. The city’s business elite and developers can find profit elsewhere. To the members of the City Council, you’re stewards of our public green spaces, not the exclusive owner.
Brian L. Massey
Greenville