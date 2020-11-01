Close to 70,000 people in Pitt County have already voted in the 2020 election, and it’s not even Election Day.
That surpasses the number who voted early and absentee in 2016 by about 14,000. It falls short of the entire 2016 total by less than 11,000.
The Daily Reflector is among a chorus of voices that annually encourage people to get out and vote. I have not seen a turnout this high in 30 years of covering elections.
But there is time, opportunity and great urgency for the rest of us to vote on Tuesday.
Forty precinct polling stations will open across the county, along with hundreds more across the state and thousands across the nation. They are ready for you.
Measures are in place to ensure voters’ health and safety. Are there risks? Of course. But risks of not voting are far greater, so pull on your mask, keep your distance, and ignore anyone you don’t want to see.
Chances are, based on data from previous elections, voting on Tuesday will be less congested than early voting. Just under 24,000 voted on Election Day in 2016. That’s about 600 voters per precinct between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. — 46 voters an hour.
But we hope many more than that will vote — more than 120,000 people are registered.
Even if we simply match 2016 Election Day turnout on Tuesday, the 2020 total will approach 95,000, a historic high that includes more than 9,000 mail-in ballots that have already been counted.
The turnout is important because we want it to erase any doubt about the outcome. Our hope is that it will produce clear winners and demonstrate the nation is less divided than it appears to be.
But even if the margin of victory is narrow, a nearly complete turnout will help legitimize the end result. No candidate will win or lose because voters stayed home.
A large turnout also will help minimize concerns about mailed ballots and voter suppression — particularly if the outcome is clear and decisive with in-person voting alone.
We are confident that even in a tight race, however, the count will be fair and accurate. An army of dedicated and honest professionals and volunteers from all political persuasions and walks of life — our friends, family and neighbors — work diligently to ensure that occurs in every election.
It’s also important to note that in North Carolina and other states no election ever is official immediately after Election Day. A final canvass must be held under longstanding state law 10 days after the election to review all of the votes. Only then is the outcome certified.
Hopefully the unofficial outcome will be clear long before then — a canvass typically only changes a handful of votes.
Our greatest hope once the election is over is that we all do our best to honor the winners and the process with civility and respect and that we have productive discourse between those in power and a loyal opposition. We must remember that, after all is said and done, we all are Americans.
That will not happen if the validity of this year’s election is in question.
The best way to ensure otherwise is that all registered voters yet to cast a ballot get out and vote on Tuesday.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.