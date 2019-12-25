Take a deep breath. Ah, smell that? If you’re a more ambitious decorator than I am, then you may be smelling pine needles, cinnamon, cloves: all the smells that just say Christmas.
Scientists say our brains are designed to connect smells to emotions and memories; that just a whiff of something can take us back to hopefully happy past experiences. This isn’t new information to brands that market nice-smelling things. This time of year the candle aisle at any store nearly screams “Holly Berry!” “Toasty Marshmallow!” “Fresh Snowfall!” (A Southern girl can dream, right?)
But of all these classic Christmas scents, there are a few missing. Some that would definitely take me back to the distinctly eastern North Carolina Christmases I’ve enjoyed over the years. I happen to think these would make great Christmas scents. Candlemakers, take note.
First, fresh hay. No ENC Christmas is complete without a bumpy, freezing-cold hayride through some field that someone decided put some Christmas lights in. Don’t be fooled. This is no small affair; this is a Griswold-level, cheer-spreading, Lord-praising show after all. Even if Farmer John’s cornfield is bumpy enough to knock all the apple cider out of your cup.
Second, fish stew. While I refuse to partake in this ENC delicacy (blame my mother), my Christmases always involved lots of fellowship at the small Baptist church my family attends, and that fellowship always involved food. The men would cook fish stew in a cast iron pot over a fire behind the church. The hint of danger from an open flame meant that, as a child, this was obviously the place to be. I’m pretty sure they cracked all the good jokes and eggs after they sent us back inside to keep working on glitter ornaments.
Third, Live Nativity. This scent is a complex blend of old costumes, camp fire, and farm animals. As a small child, being part of the angel corps was my obvious choice. The chance to wear a glitter halo and sing while baby Jesus was born in the barn below was 4-year-old me’s calling in life. As a pre-teen, the shepherds’ campfire (complete with staffs to poke it with!) and pen with sheep and donkeys to pet was much more fun, until the adults stopped us from setting the edges of our costumes on fire and made us sit back inside the church with the Wise Men.
Last, horse trailer. When you have a country fellowship hall full of Baptists ready to do some blessing and caroling, the best way to transport them all at one time is to haul them in a (sometimes hastily) cleaned out horse trailer. Now mobile, our happy herd of Herald Angels always tried to carol at every elder’s on the prayer list, unless they turned the lights off and pretended not to be home.
I have many more scent suggestions, of course, “Shotgun Shells & Mistletoe” and “Christmas Morning Cheddar Bo” among them. Just tell the Yankee Candle Company that I’ll be waiting for my check in the mail.
Catherine “Cat” Mitchell is a copy editor and page designer for Adams Publishing Group-ENC in Greenville.