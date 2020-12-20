As a physician and the chief executive officer of Vidant Health, I field many questions from concerned family and friends about the current state of COVID-19. How do we stay safe? How can we improve the economy? Is it really that dangerous to host a holiday party? I know community members also share these same questions.
I want to answer by sharing the perspective of Vidant’s incredible team.
It is my honor to represent thousands of dedicated team members. All of them, in one way or another, are contributing to the care of those most affected by the COVID virus, as well as those with other serious illness or disease. All of them are on the front lines. They have seen struggles, some victories and more deaths than a human should experience from this pandemic and other illness not treated as a result of patients delaying care. They are dedicated, committed and tired. We are all tired, but need to come together to protect ourselves and chart the path to recovery.
Our team members need the community to rally; they need support. They need us to wear a mask, wash our hands and not gather in groups. They need us to do our part so they can see less death. They need us to help keep them safe so they can continue to provide care. Health care workers are not immune to community spread. If they are sick, they cannot care for our loved ones. Caring for them equals caring for our own friends, family and neighbors. I tell my family and friends to protect themselves and by doing so, they are also protecting the dedicated professionals we all rely on.
We must recommit to keeping our communities safe during the holiday season. We are seeing rapidly increasing spread of the virus throughout the United States as well as here at home in eastern North Carolina. Although exhausted from all things COVID, we must take action now to prevent a catastrophic event and more death.
There is a lot of talk about a vaccine that offers all of us hope and Vidant is certainly prepared to administer it in a phased approach as outlined by state and federal officials. The reality is it will be some time before the vaccine is available in a way that will make a dramatic difference. Right now, we can focus on masking, not gathering and washing our hands. The virus is similar to a raging fire out of control. We need to act now to stop its spread so the vaccine can be effective.
Let’s work together to protect and support health care workers, ourselves and eastern North Carolina. If we are successful in our preventative measures, our economy can recover more quickly, senseless deaths can be avoided and we can give the vaccine a chance to extinguish this terrible pandemic.
Mike Waldrum is the chief executive officer of Vidant Health.