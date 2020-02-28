We see a lot of commentary by mainstream media and certain political parties about how “all 17 intelligence agencies agree” about this or that political issue. We should understand just what these 17 agencies that make up the “Intelligence Community” actually are.
There are only two agencies which are primarily involved in the national security (or politicized) intelligence business: the FBI (1) operates in the domestic intelligence domain, and the CIA (2) in the foreign intelligence domain. The NSA (3), normally under military command, deals with foreign electronic intelligence. Besides these three, the Directorate of National Intelligence (4) is a political bureaucratic layer which supposedly coordinates sharing of information among the agencies and “advises” presidential-level security functions.
The remaining agencies of the so-called “Intelligence Community” are actually information components within cabinet-level organizations which support their own departmental priorities. Generally, not a single one of these agencies would ever be involved in or have anything to say about political issues. Thus, invoking their participation or consent by using the term “all 17 intelligence agencies agree” is absurd and deceitful.
To understand, let’s identify these 13 remaining agencies. Within the Department of Defense, these include Army Intelligence (5), Navy Intelligence (6), Marine Intelligence (7), Air Force Intelligence (8), Defense Intelligence Agency (9), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (10), and the National Reconnaissance Office (11).
The remaining cabinet-level organizations which have their own internal information sections are Department of State (12), Department of the Treasury (13), Department of Energy (14), Department of Homeland Security (15), including Coast Guard Intelligence (16), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (17) under the Department of Justice.
The expression “all 17 intelligence agencies agree” actually means only that the political actors of the FBI, CIA and DNI have joined to speak as one.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville
