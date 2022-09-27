There have been many “New Souths.” The first was a fraud, a marketing strategy devised by antebellum Bourbon Democrats to present a regressing society as a dynamic destination for investment.

Over a century later, we began to hear about how air conditioning and the Civil Rights Act had obviated the Old Confederacy’s long and ugly inheritance, but this ray of hope was extinguished by Nixon and the Southern Strategy.


Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill. Have feedback? Reach him at alex@carolinaforward.org.