Politics usually revolves around multiple axes. Philosophical conflict, fiscal priorities, disagreements on America’s role in the world, and the very nature of society coexist on the interlocking planes of political dispute. But once every few generations, policy debates recede in favor of profound debates over the nature of citizenship. America and North Carolina find themselves in such a moment.

The greatest instance of moral collision is still relevant to our state. By the end of the Mexican-American War, the issues that had preoccupied Jacksonian America — national banking, the Tariff of Abominations, even universal white-male suffrage — no longer seemed important compared to the overwhelming moral force of slavery and its expansion to the west. The South and the North were careening toward an inexorable conflict over enslavement and empire. A house divided against itself could not stand. Ultimately, in response, North Carolina and the rest of the South committed treason against the United States.