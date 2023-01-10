Dan Bishop may be the most reprehensible figure North Carolina has elected to Washington since the late, and reviled, Jesse Helms. A showman and a provocateur through and through, Bishop conceives of his public purpose in terms of creating spectacle. That spectacle consists of himself.

Before derailing his own party’s choice of a new U.S. House Speaker, Bishop’s most recent antic was a Twitter performance in which he ridiculed an essential spending bill Congress passed to avert a government shutdown. Bishop, far from a stupid person, put on this exhibition to attract the attention of right-wingers in other red states. If you doubt this, consider that Bishop scored an invitation to Tucker Carlson’s nightly festival of TV hatred. The Charlotte-region congressman entertained Carlson to the point at which Fox News’s leading propagandist was unmistakably smitten with this most bigoted North Carolinian.