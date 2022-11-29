A rising force in state politics, Carolina Forward — a center-left policy organization to which I am also a contributor — held a recent post-election discussion forum that yielded provocative insights about the state of North Carolina’s political field. If I could distill a single message from the panel, it would be: “Democrats, don’t stop fighting.” The party has certainly struggled recently to surmount North Carolina’s conservative rut, but our state is not beyond the reach of a progressive renaissance.

One of the sharpest panelists, Professor Chris Cooper of Western Carolina University, established a useful schematic for understanding competitive dynamics in the state. National observers, he posited, have overread “wins and losses” and underestimated the significance of electoral margins. As Cooper’s longtime collaborator, Mike Bitzer, has observed, from 2010-2020 Republicans won federal elections in the state by 3%. But Democrats prevailed in state-level races by a similarly narrow 1.5 percentage points. Partly, this reflects the persistence of ticket-splitting, particularly in gubernatorial races. But the closeness of both state and federal contests in North Carolina confirms Professor Cooper’s thesis about the state’s fundamental competitiveness. North Carolina’s status as the “bluest red state” is not dissimilar from Georgia’s recently earned position as the reddest state in the blue column; to treat Georgia as the hot new swing state while writing North Carolina off as forever red, does not hold up to logical scrutiny.