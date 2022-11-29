A rising force in state politics, Carolina Forward — a center-left policy organization to which I am also a contributor — held a recent post-election discussion forum that yielded provocative insights about the state of North Carolina’s political field. If I could distill a single message from the panel, it would be: “Democrats, don’t stop fighting.” The party has certainly struggled recently to surmount North Carolina’s conservative rut, but our state is not beyond the reach of a progressive renaissance.
One of the sharpest panelists, Professor Chris Cooper of Western Carolina University, established a useful schematic for understanding competitive dynamics in the state. National observers, he posited, have overread “wins and losses” and underestimated the significance of electoral margins. As Cooper’s longtime collaborator, Mike Bitzer, has observed, from 2010-2020 Republicans won federal elections in the state by 3%. But Democrats prevailed in state-level races by a similarly narrow 1.5 percentage points. Partly, this reflects the persistence of ticket-splitting, particularly in gubernatorial races. But the closeness of both state and federal contests in North Carolina confirms Professor Cooper’s thesis about the state’s fundamental competitiveness. North Carolina’s status as the “bluest red state” is not dissimilar from Georgia’s recently earned position as the reddest state in the blue column; to treat Georgia as the hot new swing state while writing North Carolina off as forever red, does not hold up to logical scrutiny.
With the fundamentals so deeply competitive, North Carolina elections have come to hinge heavily on the dictates of the national political climate. Another panelist, my longtime friend and Duke University professor Mac McCorkle, used this insight about the 2024 election. If the larger climate favors Democratic candidates, North Carolina will be winnable for the party. McCorkle’s argument contradicts national Democrats’ acquired cynicism about the Tar Heel state. Certainly, many national left-leaning groups like the DSCC and EMILY’s List have endured high-cost disappointments in our state. But North Carolina consistently hews to the national current, and in a good environment, particularly with an attractive candidate leading the ticket, our state could once again flip to blue.
As usual, some of the most interesting insights surfaced informally during the post-panel lunch. Apparently, a passel of Republican candidates intend to vie for the party’s gubernatorial nomination in 2024. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, noted bigot, will be the dominant force in that primary. But U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, always looking for his next job, plans to primary the hateful lieutenant governor. So too do Treasurer Dale Folwell and Mark “Never Give Up” Walker. Any of the four men could win the governorship; but one, Robinson, is still the prohibitive favorite to win the Republican primary.
It often seems like some national observers, and even some in North Carolina, have begun to think that our state belongs permanently in the red column. I, too, am sometimes prone to this kind of pessimism given the strong elements of conservatism contained in the state’s political DNA. The Carolina Forward panel, by contrast, explained even to discouraged liberals that this ostensibly red state’s status rests on very unstable foundations. At the least, jubilant Republican victors should not trumpet their 2022 success as a mandate to rule forever. Rest assured: they won’t.
Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.