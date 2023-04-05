The North Carolina Capitol building cost our state over $532,000, a sum so gargantuan in the 1830s that it rendered the state legally bankrupt. Labor costs for the project, however, came in at zero. The explanation for this paradox is that our government forced enslaved people to haul the stones and mount the copper dome on a building set to house legislators who viewed the workers as things.

If the exploitation behind our beautiful capitol does not trouble your soul, you have a broken moral compass. But you may be heartened to learn that North Carolina students needn’t experience this startling discomfort. That’s due to the instructions a new bill provides to North Carolina educators, who would not be allowed — in the bill’s own specific language — to cause “discomfort” among students with what they choose to teach. What type of discomfort the bill prohibits is technically vague but in practice unmistakable. White students are to be shielded from any type of discomfort related to race in our society.