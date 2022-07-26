Donald Trump is in most ways a bigot, including, in private if reports are to be believed, toward gay and lesbian people. But one paradox of his political career has been that even at the same time he campaigned on racism and restricted transgender rights, he tended to dial back the LGBTQ-bashing that had been such a staple of GOP rhetoric for the previous generation. By shifting the GOP ahead and closer to the country’s more accepting current consensus, Trump convinced a critical mass of northern working-class whites that he was not a holy roller (even while winking and nodding with the fundamentalists). This distinction from previous Republicans paid off with hundreds of thousands of votes.
If some of the changes he made to Republican party dogma appear to be permanent, a more welcoming tone toward the gay community is not among them. Since Trump left office, Republican politicians across the country have brought back anti-LGBTQ politics with brazen force. More often than anywhere else this animus has surfaced in education, but right-wing anti-LGBTQ sentiment is visible in policy areas stretching across the public sphere. Republicans are using this cynical tactic to exploit their base’s loathing of LGBTQ people and to attempt to land a blow with squeamish moderates — even though I doubt that that part of the strategy will work.
The first volley against LGBTQ acceptance blasted out of the North Carolina lieutenant governor’s office. In a speech to a conservative church, Lieutenant Gov. Mark Robinson viciously referred to “homosexuality, transgenderism [sic]” as “filth.” The comment was repugnant, but could have been a one-off spasm of hate if it did not capture what millions of social conservatives across the country plainly feel about gays, lesbians and anyone else who does not fit their narrow personal definitions. In other words, the bigotry was right out in the open. Whether or not Robinson himself specifically inspired the flurry of anti-LGBTQ legislation, his hateful rhetoric opened the way for Republicans to re-embrace the politics of gay-bashing.
Republican leaders in states across the country followed Robinson’s lead. Most famously, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the early grades, even though some students will come to school from households led by same-sex couples. Numerous states have passed bills prohibiting trans girls and women from competing in sporting events held for females, even though this is a vanishingly rare occurrence. What all these bills have in common is an effort to drive a wedge between LGBTQ people and the large majority of straight voters who have become more tolerant of the community. In essence, Republicans are trying to revitalize a wedge issue that worked for them for years, because wedge politics are indispensable for a party whose actual policy agenda is very unpopular.
These bills aim to terrorize many in the LGBTQ community, particularly the young people who are particularly vulnerable to bigotry. Little is more degrading than seeing yourself demeaned by your own government. And climates of hate generated from the top down have frequently resulted in very real physical violence against vulnerable communities. What Republicans are doing by bringing back the politics of anti-LGBTQ hate is to reenact scores of pogroms, both physical and psychological, that majorities have inflicted upon minority groups around the world and throughout history. I earnestly hope and trust that the LGBTQ community will outlast this round of hatred.
Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.