The relationship between liberty and extremism in the GOP has changed. Where in 1964 Barry Goldwater stunned his party’s convention by declaring that “extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice,” the leading Republicans of today train their radicalism on the suppression of freedom itself. Optimists insist that this authoritarianism will ebb when Donald Trump exits the political scene, whenever that relief comes to pass. But the fact is that Republican Party politics has taken a thoroughly autocratic turn, and the future that they’ll bring to America depends only upon whether Trump himself wrests back the White House.

The Republican Party has been evolving in an authoritarian direction for decades. The GOP, sometimes led by North Carolinians, prosecuted a relentless campaign of democratic erosion throughout the Tea Party and early-MAGA eras by suppressing the vote, taking powers away from Democratic governors, manipulating the judiciary, and gerrymandering legislative districts to guarantee quasi-permanent Republican majorities in red states.

  