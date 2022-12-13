Americans of the Baby Boom generation derived, from mid-century experience, a view of the U.S. Supreme Court as essentially pro-liberty. Boomers spent their formative years watching the Warren Court steadily expand the rights and freedoms of American citizens. They then internalized the view that our country’s highest court exists as a guarantor of American democracy. Exercising the hegemony that they enjoy over so much of our culture, Boomers passed this vision of the court’s role down to the subsequent generations.

It is time for all of us to let go of the 1960s-era view that the U.S. Supreme Court typically functions as a guardian of personal liberty. With the three Trump appointees having radically reshaped the court, our country’s highest judicial body is now dismantling American liberty across the board. From LGBTQ rights to our basic system of democratic governance, the majority justices have trained their sights on the fruits of the mid-century Western rights revolutions. And in our constitutional system, few safety valves exist to contain the damage they may do.